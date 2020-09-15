County Lines: Firefighters stop progress of vegetation fire along Highway 135

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE
Firefighters stop progress of vegetation fire along Highway 135
Fire crews have stopped the progress of an 18-acre vegetation fire between highways 1 and 135 on Vandenberg Air Force Base property that was burning at a moderate rate in light brush.
Crews that included units from Vandenberg and Santa Barbara County Fire battled the flames to keep them from jumping across to the right-hand side of Highway 135 and on to Graciosa Road.
The Graciosa incident first was reported at 1:15 p.m.
The fire was burning on a grade just inside the base perimeter, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.
Along with fire crews fighting on the ground, incident responders requested a helicopter to assist on scene.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Lompoc man arrested Sunday for setting multiple fires
A 39-year-old Lompoc man was arrested on suspicion of arson after he allegedly set several fires in the northeast area of the city during the early morning hours Sunday, a Police Department spokesman said.
Ismael Zaragoza Chavez was taken into custody after the Lompoc Fire Department responded to multiple fires in the 300 block of North 2nd Street, the 900 block of East Oak Avenue and the 1400 block of the alley between East Lemon and North avenues.
Sgt. S. Arias said a vehicle, a backyard shed and several dumpsters had been set on fire.
Lompoc officers searched the area for a suspect and found Chavez in the area allegedly with evidence indicating he was responsible for igniting the fires, Arias said.
Chavez was booked into the Lompoc Police Department Jail.
SANTA MARIA
Candidates for high school district board to participate in Sept. 22 forum
Community members can meet candidates vying for positions on the Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District school board in a Sept. 22 virtual forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters of Santa Maria Valley and Future Leaders of America.
The forum will be held over Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. with Spanish translation provided, according to the event Facebook page.
Two board seats are up for grabs in this year's election, with incumbents Jack Garvin and Amy Lopez both seeking additional terms.
Challengers Angie Marie Bolden, Jennifer Melena, Gabriel Amaro Morales and David Baskett also are in the race.
Those interested in attending can register for the forum at https://bit.ly/3hOchEq, and candidate questions can be submitted at https://forms.gle/tcp4dsSNN1pUpFPLA.
