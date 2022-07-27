BUELLTON
Firefighters contain grass fire next to southbound Highway 101
Santa Barbara County firefighters contained a small grass fire next to southbound Highway 101 in Buellton on Wednesday.
Reports of the fire near Highway 101 and the Jonata Park Road exit were received at 3:15 p.m., and County Fire was immediately dispatched.
Crews had the small fire contained before the end of the hour with help from civilians with shovels, according to spokesman Scott Safechuck. Firefighters remained on scene to conduct an area mop-up.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SANTA MARIA
Tidepools on Tour set to stop by the Public Library
The Central Coast Aquarium will be making a stop at the Santa Maria Public Library on Saturday for its interactive exhibit Tidepools on Tour.
Families will have access to touch tanks full of live crabs, sea stars, sea snails and more from 1 to 3 p.m. in the library's Altrusa Theater at 421 S. McClelland St.
Founded in 1994, the Central Coast Aquarium is located in Avila Beach and has more than 75 local species on display.
Registration is required for the event at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library under the events calendar.
Questions may be directed to the Youth Services Division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.
SANTA MARIA
SMRT adds new express route starting in August
Santa Maria Regional Transit is adding a new express route to Orcutt and the Santa Maria Public Airport starting in August.
The new route, named 12X, will run on 60-minute intervals Monday through Friday from the Santa Maria Transit Center to Orcutt, the Santa Maria Public Airport, Delta and Righetti high schools and other stops.
SMRT fares are $1.50 one way or $3 for a day pass. Students with valid ID receive a 25 cent discount, and adults over 60, people with disabilities and Medicare card holders all ride for 75 cents.
SMRT also provides long-term passes: $12 for a 7-day pass and $31 for a 31-day pass.
For more information about fares and routes, including the new 12X route, visit www.ridesmrt.org or call 805-928-5624.
Questions may be directed to the Public Works Transit Division at 805-925-0951, ext. 2480.
SANTA MARIA
Block Grants Advisory Committee to host community needs workshop
Santa Maria's Block Grants Advisory Committee will host a public workshop at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 8 to discuss the unmet needs in the community and provide feedback to the committee.
The community needs workshop will be conducted over Zoom as the committee seeks to gather input to create its annual action plan for fiscal year 2023-24.
Santa Maria’s Special Projects Division and Block Grants Advisory Committee analyzes applications, holds hearings and conducts site visits to put together a comprehensive plan for what the city should do with its Community Development Block Grant funding from the federal government.
The Housing and Urban Development program provided Santa Maria with over $1.6 million last year. The majority of funds were to be used to pay for public safety improvements like sidewalk repairs and the renovation of the commercial kitchen at Good Samaritan Shelter.
The results of the Aug. 8 workshop will be presented to the City Council on Sept. 6 during it's regular meeting. The council and the Block Grants Advisory Committee will use the recommendations to help set priorities.
Residents can participate via the city's meetings portal at cityofsantamaria.civicweb.net/portal/ or questions may be directed to the Special Projects Division at 805-925-0951, ext. 2118.