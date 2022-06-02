SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Fire restrictions now in effect in Los Padres National Forest
Fire restrictions are now in place throughout the Los Padres National Forest and will remain in effect until Jan. 31, 2023, according to a forest spokesman.
No open fires, charcoal or campfires are permitted outside developed recreation sites or designated campfire use sites, even with a valid California Campfire Permit.
Lanterns and portable stoves using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel are permitted but only with a valid California Campfire Permit, which can be obtained free of charge at the Ready For Wildfire website.
Forest visitors must clear all flammable material for 5 feet in all directions from their camp stoves, have a shovel available and ensure that a responsible person always attends the stoves during use.
Smoking is prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or a designated campfire use site or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.
Internal combustion engines may be operated only on roads or designated trails, which is a year-round restriction. Engines must be tuned, operate properly and have an approved spark arrester.
Fireworks — even the “safe and sane” variety — are not permitted at any time in any location within the forest.
Recreational target shooting is prohibited within the forest except at the Winchester Canyon Gun Club and Ojai Valley Gun Club that operate under special use permits.
For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf.
SANTA MARIA
Recreation and Parks opens registration for summer classes
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is offering a variety of youth and adult recreation classes this summer, and registration is now open.
Among the many options, children and teens will have the chance to learn cooking, martial arts, dance and pottery. They will also be able to attend sports clinics and lessons focused on skill development in soccer, basketball, rugby and tennis.
The city is also offering a new parent and infant bonding class at Maramonte Park. Caregivers will have the opportunity to form a positive support network with other families and children of similar ages.
There are also adult courses in pottery, martial arts, aquatics and more. No previous experience is required.
To register for for any of the summer classes, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/register, call 805-925-0951, ext. 2260, or visit the Recreation and Parks Office in-person at 615 S. McClelland St.
LOMPOC
Nominations open for Man and Woman of The Year, Small Business awards
Nominations for the 2022 Man & Woman of The Year are now being accepted through June 30, in addition to nominations for Small Business awards, according to the Lompoc Valley Chamber.
Last year, the annual awards ceremony was retooled to instead honor six local leaders for their outstanding contributions and philanthropic response to the needs of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those honored included the Lompoc Valley Medical Center's COVID-19 vaccination team.
This year, however, a local man and woman will be named. To be eligible for either title, nominees must be a resident of the Lompoc Valley and have made noteworthy contributions or achievements improving the quality of life in the Lompoc Valley, according to the rules.
Other qualifications listed include: having a proven record of selfless and dedicated volunteer work in Lompoc; having earned the respect and high regard of the citizens of the Lompoc Valley; and having displayed the highest qualities of leadership and promotional abilities for the Valley.
The Chamber also will hand out Small Business awards in the categories of Small Business Hero Excellence — identified as those who have sustained their small business a minimum of 10 years — and New Business of The Year, reserved for outstanding small businesses established in the last three years or less.
The nomination deadline is June 30, and the awards banquet is slated for Aug. 19.
To access nomination forms, go to www.lompoc.com/annual-awards-banquet.html.