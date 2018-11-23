Santa Maria
Fire in Church Street home started by barbecue
A barbecue is apparently the cause of a Wednesday evening fire that damaged a home in the 800 block of West Church Street in Santa Maria, according to fire officials at the scene.
The fire apparently spread from the barbecue to a nearby wall of the home.
Firefighters were able to get two occupants out of the house, but one man apparently suffered burns to his hand, fire officials said.
Engine crews from the Santa Maria Fire Department quickly knocked down the fire near South Benwiley Avenue within minutes after it was reported around 6:30 p.m. and prevented it from spreading to adjacent structures.
Lompoc
Authorities investigating Thursday shooting
Lompoc authorities have launched an investigation into an apparent shooting that occurred early Thursday morning.
At approximately 12:15 a.m. Nov. 22, Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting victim at the emergency room of an area hospital. The victim was receiving treatment for a non-life threatening injury.
Minimal information has been released, and the incident location has not yet been clearly established, according to police officials.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
San Luis Obispo
Water board to discuss climate change, cannabis regulation
A discussion of the impacts climate change will have on water supplies and a report on the cannabis regulation program are scheduled for the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board meeting set for Thursday and Friday, Dec. 6 and 7, in San Luis Obispo.
The board is scheduled to meet from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day in the Water Board offices at 895 Aerovista Place, Suite 101, near the San Luis Obispo Regional Airport.
During the Thursday morning session, the board is scheduled to hear a staff report on climate change impacts and responses as well as reports from three guest speakers.
The guest speakers include Deborah Halberstadt, executive director of the Ocean Protection Council; Chris Read, sustainability manager for the city of San Luis Obispo; and Mladen Bandov, water resources engineer for the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department.
Board members will hear comments from the public on items not on the agenda after 1 p.m. Thursday and again shortly after convening Friday morning.
The update on the cannabis regulatory program will be delivered to the board during Friday’s session.
Later, board members will meet behind closed doors to discuss a lawsuit filed against the Water Board by Monterey Coastkeeper over the 2017 Agricultural Order, litigation filed by the U.S. government against HVI Cat Canyon Inc., formerly known as Greka Oil & Gas Inc. and a referral to the Attorney General’s Office regarding the Plains Pipeline LP Refugio oil spill at Gaviota.
The full agenda as well as links to staff reports are available at www.waterboards.ca.gov/centralcoast/board_info/agendas/.
For more information about the meeting agenda, contact board clerk Tammie Olson at 805-549-3140 or tammie.olson@waterboards.ca.gov.
Santa Maria
Book club to discuss Towles' 'A Gentleman in Moscow'
The Valley Reads monthly book club will discuss "A Gentleman in Moscow," by Amor Towles, at its Tuesday meeting in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library.
The novel follows Count Alexander Rostov’s life post-aristocracy. While adjusting to his new life, confined in the attic of a luxurious hotel, the count becomes a vehicle through which readers witness the changes that take place in Bolshevik Russia.
The book club, which is sponsored by the Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library, meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Complimentary snacks and coffee will be served.
Those looking to join may sign up at the second-floor information desk at the library, located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Library hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
Anyone with questions is asked to contact the library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.