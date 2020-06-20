County Lines: Fire destroys home on South Lincoln Street

A detour in both direction between South Third Street and East Chestnut Avenue is anticipated, he said.

During those five days, the public will have access to all local businesses on each side of A Street and the north/south sides of Highway 1.

Motorist can expect delays up to 10 minutes, Shivers said.

The railroad crossing improvement project will be performed by Union Pacific Railroad, under permit from Caltrans.

Caltrans is reminding motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For more information on the project and for traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Santa Barbara County, call the District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3237 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

LOMPOC

