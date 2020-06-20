County Lines: Fire destroys home on South Lincoln Street

SANTA MARIA
Fire destroys home on South Lincoln Street
A fire that broke out early Friday destroyed a home on South Lincoln Street in Santa Maria, according to the city's fire department.
The fire was reported shortly after 7 a.m. in the 700 block of South Lincoln Street, according to a Santa Maria Fire spokeswoman.
When firefighters arrived, the house was completely engulfed in flames and smoke. The house was a total loss, officials said.
No injuries were reported.
Five Santa Maria Fire engines, a truck, a battalion commander and Santa Maria Police responded to the incident.
The fire's cause is under investigation.
LOMPOC
5-day closure of Highway 1 at A Street starts Monday
Lompoc motorists can expect a five-day full closure of Highway 1 in both directions starting at A Street.
The project is slated to begin at 8 a.m. Monday, June 22, and continue through 5 p.m. Friday, June 26, according to Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers.
A detour in both direction between South Third Street and East Chestnut Avenue is anticipated, he said.
During those five days, the public will have access to all local businesses on each side of A Street and the north/south sides of Highway 1.
Motorist can expect delays up to 10 minutes, Shivers said.
The railroad crossing improvement project will be performed by Union Pacific Railroad, under permit from Caltrans.
Caltrans is reminding motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.
For more information on the project and for traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Santa Barbara County, call the District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3237 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5
LOMPOC
Free AARP income tax service resumes after suspension due to pandemic
After temporarily suspending its services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of AARP volunteers have resumed providing free income tax services to Lompoc community members through mid-July.
The IRS-certified tax preparation services will be provided by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers, according to the organization, and will be offered through a COVID-19 guideline-compliant process that includes contact-free drop-off and pickup.
Anyone interested in utilizing the service is encouraged to call 805-430-9448 and leave a message with their name and phone number.
This year's revised income tax filing deadline is July 15. The deadline to use the free AARP preparation service is July 10.
