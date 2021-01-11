You have permission to edit this article.
County Lines: Fire destroys 3 vehicles, motorhome on North School Street

Santa Maria firefighters on Monday prevented a blaze from entering a home in the 1400 block of North School Street, although it destroyed a motorhome and three adjacent vehicles, according to Battalion Chief Tony Clayburg. 

SANTA MARIA

A fire early Monday destroyed four vehicles, including a motorhome, near a residence on North School Street in Santa Maria. 

The blaze was reported shortly after 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of North School Street, near Rice Elementary School, according to Santa Maria Fire Battalion Chief Tony Clayburg. 

Upon arrival, Santa Maria firefighters located a motorhome completely engulfed in flames. 

The fire extended to and destroyed three vehicles near the motorhome, although crews prevented the blaze from extending into the residence, according to Clayburg, who added the family was not displaced and no injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Responders included three Santa Maria Fire engines and a battalion chief, a Santa Maria Police unit and an American Medical Response ambulance.

SANTA MARIA

Utilities Department offers free showerheads to residents this month

Santa Maria residents are invited to receive new Watersense showerheads from the Utilities Department in exchange for old showerheads during the month of January.

Each household may request up to two showerheads. Those who participate in the exchange also will receive one water conservation kit, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said. 

Residents interested in participating are instructed to contact the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270, to schedule a time for pickup.

The department can be contacted between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The program is limited to Santa Maria residents, with verification required. 

SANTA MARIA

Library offers preschool craft packs

The Santa Maria Public Library's Youth Services staff is offering craft packs full of creative activities to local families with preschoolers, according to a city spokesman. 

Registration for packets is available this week on the library Events Calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/Library  or by calling 805-925-0994.

Pickup for craft packs will take place during sidewalk service hours at the Main Branch Library from Jan. 16 to 22, spokesman Mark van de Kamp said. Sidewalk service hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. 

The Santa Maria Public Library Main Branch is open for sidewalk pickup service and passport services by appointment only, with library branches and the Bookmobile open for limited in-person service. 

For more information about library services and hours of operation, visit cityofsantamaria.org/library

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

Cottage Residential Center offers help for alcohol, drug addictions during pandemic

Cottage Residential Center, which specializes in the treatment of alcohol and drug addiction, continues to offer clients a place to begin the journey to recovery — especially during the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

“Addiction breeds in isolation, and it's important for people to have the support needed for recovery,” said Nan Schooley, primary counselor at the center.

Denny Rea, lead case manager at the care center, said that in stressful times, such as with the pandemic, the threat to sobriety increases.

"It's important to have support," Rea said. "Substance use disorder is a progressive disease. It will keep getting worse if you don’t reach out for help.”

Rea and Schooley, who are both in recovery, emphasize that help is available to those struggling with addiction, even in the middle of a pandemic.

“No one has to struggle alone,” Schooley noted. 

Treatment for medically supervised adults 18 years and older includes tools for relapse prevention, stress management, coping skills development and continuing recovery planning.

Cottage Residential Center offers confidential conversation and assessment at 805-569-7422. 

A counselor is available by phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

