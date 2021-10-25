SANTA MARIA
Fire Department takes victory in first Battle of the Badges tournament
Members of Santa Maria's police and fire departments faced off at Hagerman Sports Complex on Saturday along with four locally formed teams for a new community softball tournament.
The Battle of the Badges tournament was organized by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth Inc. as a way to bring the community together and raise funds for local recreation.
Santa Maria's fire crew emerged victorious in the tournament between the two departments, taking home bragging rights for 2021. Fire Chief Todd Tuggle said despite it being a "battle," it was all in good fun.
"Both departments had great showings of players and families to enjoy the beautiful fall day and a little friendly competition. The game ended with no injuries, fun times by the players, a raucous time by the families and Fire edging Police by a score of 27 to 17," Tuggle said. "Everyone is looking forward to the rematch, which I am sure will occur with much fanfare and some wild attendance."
Police Chief Marc Schneider said his own department also looks forward to the event continuing in future years.
"The opportunity to get together outside the work environment and strengthen relationships with co-workers and the community is what it is all about," Schneider said. "I think this is a great event for the city and something I’m sure we will all look forward to having again next year."
Preregistered local teams also played on Saturday prior to the faceoff between the two departments.
LOMPOC
Police identify 2 men killed in separate shootings Oct. 17
Lompoc Police on Monday identified two men who were killed in separate shootings on Oct. 17, according to officials.
Officers responded to a report of the first shooting in the 500 block of North M Street shortly before noon and, upon arrival, located 27-year-old Tony Villa of Lompoc, who had sustained gunshot injuries, according to Sgt. Vincent Magallon.
Villa was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Investigators had almost finished processing the crime scene on North M Street when a shooting on West Maple Avenue, less than a half mile away, was reported a little more than two hours later. Detectives said they could hear gunshots from the scene, according to Magallon.
Police responded to the second shooting in the 300 block of West Maple Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. and located 20-year-old Juan Duarte and an unidentified 31-year-old man, both of whom sustained gunshot wounds.
Both victims were transported to a local hospital where Duarte died from his injuries, according to Magallon. The 31-year-old was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries and released.
Officials haven't said if there is a connection to the shootings, which are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
LOMPOC
Family displaced, 2 cats killed in house fire on East Pine Avenue
A family of seven was displaced and two cats died Saturday during a house fire on East Pine Avenue in Lompoc, according to the city's Fire Department.
Crews responded to reports of smoke and flames seen coming from a home in the 900 block at about 5:45 p.m., said Battalion Chief Dana Paschke.
A child was initially reported to be inside the structure but crews quickly determined the home had been evacuated, according to Paschke. Fire detectors had reportedly been working.
Firefighters knocked down the blaze in about 20 minutes in coordination with a ventilation crew, which cut a hole in the roof to remove heavy smoke.
The fire was contained to its origin, Paschke said, and adjacent homes were not damaged by the flames.
One person was injured after evacuating the home, and two cats that succumbed to the fire were located inside the structure, she added.
The cause remains under investigation.
The Red Cross was dispatched to the scene to provide assistance to the family.
Emergency units from the Lompoc Police Department, American Medical Response, CalSTAR, along with additional firefighters from Vandenberg Space Force Base and Santa Barbara County Fire also assisted during the incident.