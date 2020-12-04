County Lines: Fire Department deploys 2 engines to help fight Bond fire

SANTA MARIA
Fire Department deploys 2 engines to help fight Bond fire
Two engines from the Santa Maria Fire Department were deployed on Thursday to Orange County, where they will join 30 other agencies in fighting the rapidly spreading Bond fire.
Each engine contains one captain, one engineer and two firefighters, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.
The Bond fire began in a residence, then spread to dry vegetation late Wednesday night, burning 7,200 acres as of Thursday evening, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Paul Holaday.
Around 500 firefighters are battling the flames from the air and the ground, with the fire at 0% containment, Holaday said.
Approximately a quarter of a million residents in the surrounding area have been evacuated.
The Santa Maria Fire Department has responded to several fires throughout the state this year, including the Castle fire in Tulare County, the Glass fire in Napa and Sonoma counties, and the El Dorado fire in San Bernardino County.
Most recently, a four-person team was dispatched in late October to fight the Silverado fire.
SANTA MARIA
Santa Maria man arrested in federal sting involving Aryan Brotherhood
A Santa Maria man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of federal gun and drug charges in a firearms trafficking case involving the Aryan Brotherhood.
Eric Rochlem Yadao, 44, was arrested on a federal warrant shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Oxford Avenue and turned over to agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, who transported him to Fresno, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Jesse Silva.
Yadao was apprehended as a part of Operation Lucky Charm, a nationwide investigation into violent criminal activity by the Aryan Brotherhood, including murder, fraud and drugs and firearms trafficking.
The operation, which began in August 2019, resulted in the arrests of more than 60 members and associates of the gang, which traces its roots back to the California prison system in the 1960s.
Yadao is accused of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin; possessing a firearm as a felon; conspiracy to deal firearms without a license; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, according to a federal complaint filed on Nov. 17 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California.
Yadao is the second person from Santa Maria arrested in connection to the case. Regina Broomall, 38, of Santa Maria, was initially arrested in the sting operation, which was announced on Nov. 20.
Broomall, who is also known as "G" and "Gina," acted as a secretary for Robert Eversole, also known as "Rage," 44, an Aryan Brotherhood associate serving a sentence in North Kern State Prison, according to the federal complaint.
Broomall is accused of conspiracy to deal firearms without a license.
SANTA MARIA
Police investigate Nov. 25 shooting that injured woman on South Lincoln Street
A 22-year-old Guadalupe woman was injured in a shooting that occurred Nov. 25 on South Lincoln Street, according to Santa Maria Police.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting that occurred at 11:45 p.m. near the intersection of West Sheila Lane and South Lincoln Street, according to Lt. Jesse Silva.
Upon arriving, officers searched the area and discovered bullet shell casings but did not locate a victim.
As officers continued searching the area, they received a call from Marian Regional Medical Center that a woman had checked herself into the hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, according to Silva.
She reportedly told officers she was shot in the 1900 block of South Lincoln Street — several blocks away from the reported shooting location — although officers did not locate shell casings in that specific area, said Silva, who added police aren't sure if she was hit by a stray bullet.
No suspect information was provided and the incident remains under investigation.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!