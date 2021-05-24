SANTA MARIA
Riverbed Trail to close June 1 to 7 for maintenance
The Santa Maria Riverbed Trail and Tom Urbanske Multipurpose Trail will be closed to the public from June 1 to 7 for maintenance of the levee slopes, a city spokesman said Monday.
Maintenance work will cease on the June 5 to 6 weekend to minimize any impacts to the community, but access points to the trails will be closed off at all other times, according to spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
The Tom Urbanske Multipurpose Trail, formerly known as the Santa Maria Levee Trail, was renamed in 2016 to honor the former educator, city council member and county supervisor known for his efforts on several nonprofits and commissions to improve the quality of life in North County, van de Kamp said.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Fire crews extinguish boiler fire at Greka oil facility
A boiler fire at the Greka crude oil processing plant near Santa Maria was quickly contained after fire crews responded to the incident Monday.
The fire broke out shortly after 9 a.m. at the plant in the 1600 block of Sinton Road, approximately 3 miles west of Santa Maria, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Firefighters located the boiler from which flames were reportedly erupting, according to Bertucelli, who added that the building was evacuated.
Firefighters were able to close valves that fed fuel to the boiler and isolated the blaze, according to Bertucelli. No injuries were reported.
Crews remained on scene after the fire, and an oil and gas investigator was working to determine the cause of the fire, according to Bertucelli.
Units from both the Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria fire departments responded.
SANTA MARIA
1 driver arrested, 4 cited at DUI checkpoint on East Main Street
One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and four were cited for vehicle violations at a Santa Maria Police DUI checkpoint on East Main Street from Friday night to Saturday morning.
The checkpoint was held in the 500 block of East Main Street between 6 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday. Violations for the four drivers who were cited included driving an unlicensed vehicle or with a suspended/revoked license, according to Michael McGehee, a Santa Maria Police traffic sergeant.
A total of 196 vehicles passed through the checkpoint.
History of crashes and DUI arrests determine Santa Maria Police checkpoint locations, and their primary purpose is to not arrest or cite people but to promote public safety by deterring motorists from driving impaired, according to McGehee.
Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
A future Santa Maria DUI/driver's license checkpoint will be held elsewhere in the city in the coming months, although an exact location wasn't given, according to McGehee.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Helicopters to fly low for emergency drill
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said it will operate low-flying helicopters east of Nipomo and in the Huasna area today and again Friday as part of an emergency preparedness drill.
Helicopters will be flying low during daylight hours today in preparation for the drill and during daylight hours Friday when the actual drill takes place in Tier 2 and Tier 3 fire areas, a PG&E spokeswoman said.
The drill will test the utility’s preparedness for a public safety power shut-off, when the utility intentionally cuts electrical service to certain areas when wildfire danger is high, particularly during periods of strong winds, low humidity and high heat.
The spokeswoman said electric service will not be intentionally cut off during the drill.
SANTA MARIA
Rec and Parks offers yoga hike at Los Flores Ranch in June
Local yoga enthusiasts are invited to a summer yoga hike at Los Flores Ranch Park on June 5 hosted by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, a city spokesman said.
The two-hour activity is open to community members 10 years and older, and begins 9:30 a.m. in the visitor parking lot at 6271 Dominion Road, according to spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Attendees will get to enjoy the beauty of Los Flores Ranch during a moderate-level 3-mile hike and yoga session with a certified instructor.
A $10 preregistration fee is required for each participant who signs up at cityofsantamaria.org/register. Space is limited.
Attendees are recommended to bring water, sunscreen and a packable yoga mat, van de Kamp said.
For more information about the activity, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
A full list of hikes and other outdoor activities in Santa Maria is available on the department Facebook page at facebook.com/losfloresranch.