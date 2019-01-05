Santa Maria
Fire crews extinguish blaze sparked by burning couch
A couch outside a Santa Maria apartment complex caught on fire early Friday morning, with firefighters quickly extinguishing flames that had spread into a detached garage.
Just after 5:30 a.m., Santa Maria Fire Department crews responded to the 400 block of East Park Avenue where they knocked down the fire.
No injuries were reported and no one was displaced, according to Battalion Chief Mike Farmer.
"We were able to extinguish it quickly upon arrival after making access to the garage, and kept it from getting any larger," said Farmer, who added that the apartment complex has a series of garages that aren't attached to apartments and have walls between each garage, which kept the fire from spreading.
"We were able to force entry into two garage doors," Farmer said. "The fire was able to travel into one garage. [In] the other one, there was only smoke that made it in, so we decided to just open both those garage doors."
The extent of damage is unknown at this point.
"I do know one garage was more affected than the other, but I don't believe it caused any structural damage to the point where it has to be torn down," Farmer said.
Santa Maria
Police make arrest in arson investigation
Santa Maria Police arrested a man allegedly involved in an arson incident that took place Sunday.
Jose Galvan Chavez, 31, was arrested Friday afternoon, Lt. Russ Mengel said.
Sgt. Jesus Valle said the incident involved a trash can and several bushes in the 500 block of East Main Street being set on fire. It's unclear how much property was damaged, Valle said.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Santa Maria Police tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677, or its communications center at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.
Santa Barbara County
Guadalupe to appoint former Santa Maria official to interim position
The city of Guadalupe plans to appoint recently retired Santa Maria Public Works Director Steve Kahn as interim Public Works director/city engineer during its Tuesday council meeting.
The staff report prepared for Kahn’s appointment states that Kahn will serve in the role for a limited time until a full-time replacement is hired. If the council votes to confirm his appointment, Kahn will be paid $55 per hour and is expected to work less than 960 hours during the fiscal year.
Kahn’s start date will be negotiated with city staff and determined later.
Previously, Kahn served the city of Santa Maria for 16 years until retiring last month. He joined Santa Maria as an associate civil engineer in January 1994 after spending 11 years working in the private sector. He also served as a senior civil engineer before leaving to become director of Public Works for the city of Atascadero.
In fall 2008, Kahn returned to Santa Maria to serve as a utility engineer and he was appointed director of Public Works in November 2014.