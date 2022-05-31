LOMPOC
Fire chief arrested, charged with felony domestic violence after Cambria incident
Lompoc Fire Chief Alicia Welch has been placed on administrative leave after she was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence following an incident in Cambria, according to officials on Tuesday.
Welch, 55, was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail at 11:42 p.m. Sunday, according to records. A sheriff's official did not immediately respond to requests for information, although prior to her arrest, sheriff's dispatch logs show deputies responded to a report of spousal abuse in the 7200 block of Moonstone Drive. The report was the only domestic violence-related dispatch in Cambria on Saturday, according to logs.
Lompoc City Manager Dean Albro confirmed Welch was placed on paid leave following an incident over the weekend in San Luis Obispo County but did not provide details.
"As this matter is an ongoing criminal and administrative investigation, the city of Lompoc will not issue further comment at this time," Albro said.
Lompoc officials hired Welch, who was previously in Golden, Colorado, as the city's first female fire chief on Aug. 9, 2021, and held a swearing-in ceremony on Aug. 17.
A criminal complaint has not been filed at Superior Court, although logs show she is scheduled to appear before a judge at 8 a.m. June 14.
SANTA MARIA
Man arrested after machete attack on East Monroe Street
A Santa Maria man was arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of attempted murder after a 24-year-old male victim was hospitalized following a machete attack on East Monroe Street, according to police.
Officers were dispatched to multiple reports of a fight in the 300 block of East Monroe Street shortly after 1 a.m. and located a man in the street who had sustained multiple lacerations caused by a machete, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon.
Magallon said the male victim, who was not identified, was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center by ambulance, then flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via CalSTAR, although information on his condition was not immediately available Tuesday.
Additional evidence of the incident was located and officers were able to detain multiple people leaving the area, said Magallon, who added that detectives and Crime Lab personnel assisted with the investigation.
Magallon said that after numerous interviews with witnesses, officers identified and arrested 24-year-old Jesus Espinoza Irazqui, who was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder. His bail was listed at $2 million.
In addition, investigators allegedly located a machete nearby.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Construction at Hwy 246 in Santa Ynez to begin June 6
A project to install a drainage culvert at the intersection of Highway 246 (Mission Street) and Edison Street in Santa Ynez will begin Monday, June 6.
During construction, Edison Street will be closed and travelers will encounter one-way traffic control from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.
Motorists will be redirected onto nearby Meadowvale Road with delays not to exceed 15 minutes.
Brough Construction of Arroyo Grande is the contractor for the $388,000 project, which is scheduled to be complete this summer.
Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.
For information on traffic updates on projects in Santa Barbara County, contact the Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3237 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.