County Lines: Festival of Lights kicks off Friday at Fairpark

SANTA MARIA
Festival of Lights kicks off Friday at Fairpark
The Santa Maria Fairpark will kick off the holiday season this weekend with the Festival of Lights drive-through event and a holiday market featuring offerings from local vendors.
Tickets are now available for the Festival of Lights, which will run from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday at 937 S. Thornburg St. Residents can purchase tickets for half-hour time slots on each of the three nights to see the winter wonderland created with help from local businesses.
Admission is $20 for vehicles with nine passengers or less, and $30 for vehicles with 10 or more passengers.
While driving through the Fairpark, attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles and drivers are asked to maintain a safe distance between other vehicles.
Along with a light show in the evenings, the Fairpark will host its second Jingle Mingle Holiday Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
At the market, 20 local vendors will sell items including handmade jewelry, clothes and other gifts inside the Park Plaza building, with mask-wearing and social distancing enforced.
Admission to the market is free.
Festive poinsettia plants also will be available for $10 at the Fairpark during the weekend.
To purchase tickets for the Festival of Lights, visit santamariafairpark.ticketspice.com/festival-of-lights.
For more information, contact the Fairpark Main Office at 805-925-8824.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Oceano man ejected from vehicle in fatal crash on Los Berros Road
A 65-year-old Oceano man was killed Monday after his vehicle overturned on Los Berros Road.
Robert Madsen Radtke was driving a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck with a utility trailer northbound on Los Berros Road, just south of Phelan Ranch Way, at an unknown speed shortly before 6:30 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Miguel Alvarez.
For reasons unknown, Radtke made an unsafe turning movement to the right, causing the truck to veer off to the far east edge of the road and onto a dirt embankment, where it continued traveling in a northerly direction.
The truck veered back toward the road and overturned, ejecting Radtke in the process and onto the western edge of the road, where the vehicle was found, according to Alvarez.
Radtke sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alcohol or drug impairment are under investigation as possible causes in the crash, according to Alvarez.
SANTA MARIA
Canine parvovirus cases on the rise
Cases of canine respiratory disease and parvovirus infection in the Santa Maria area are on the rise, and dog and puppy owners are being advised to be sure their pets are vaccinated and know how to keep them healthy, according to Santa Barbara County Animal Service.
Canine parvovirus is an extremely infectious virus that is present year-round in the environment but can cause very serious disease and death in dogs and puppies, with puppies at greatest risk because their immune systems are not fully developed, said Angela Yates, director of Animal Services.
Parvo symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy and loss of appetite.
Puppies should be restricted from public outdoor areas until their vaccination series is completed at approximately 16 weeks of age. Most often, the parvovirus vaccine is combined with distemper virus and adenovirus type 2 vaccines, but that can vary.
But multiple infectious agents can cause respiratory diseases in dogs and puppies, and vaccinations are available and recommended to help prevent many of them, including bordetella bronchiseptica, parainfluenza virus and canine influenza virus types H3N2 and H3N8.
“Not only can a simple vaccine potentially save your pet’s life, but it can save thousands of dollars in veterinary expenses and heartbreak for dog owners,” said Dr. Ginger White, director of shelter medicine for Animal Services.
Dogs who are boarded or go to dog parks, beaches, group training, grooming, dog shows and group walks are at higher risk for infectious respiratory disease.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!