SANTA MARIA
Female driver seriously injured in suspected DUI crash near Jim's Burgers
A female driver sustained a serious injury in a suspected DUI collision near Park Street and South Broadway in Santa Maria, although her infant passenger in the backseat was not injured, according to police.
The collision was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. near the intersection, as police began a DUI enforcement patrol, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Michael McGehee, who runs the department's traffic bureau.
The driver, whose name was not provided but was identified as the mother, was allegedly speeding in her sedan without the headlights on and hit a truck in the intersection, which caused the sedan to veer off the road and into the parking lot of Jim's Burgers.
The sedan struck a second, unoccupied vehicle and caused it to roll across the parking lot, according to McGehee.
The driver of the sedan sustained a laceration to the head and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center. Although the infant did not appear to be injured, the child was also taken to the hospital for observation.
The infant was in the backseat of the vehicle and strapped in a child safety seat, which protected the infant, according to McGehee. No other injuries were reported.
A preliminary investigation revealed that speed and alcohol appear to be primary factors in the collision, which remains under investigation.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Crews extinguish half-acre fire at former Neverland Ranch
Crews on Sunday extinguished a half-acre vegetation fire that broke out along Figueroa Mountain Road at the Sycamore Valley Ranch property, formerly known as Neverland Ranch, near Los Olivos, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.
The blaze was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Figueroa Mountain Road, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Crews were able to extinguish fire within 90 minutes and no structures were threatened, according to Bertucelli.
The property was once owned by pop musician Michael Jackson but was sold upon his death in 2009.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Bertucelli added.
Three County Fire engines and a water tender responded to the incident.
SANTA MARIA
Utilities customers advised of service changes for Thanksgiving holiday
Santa Maria city officials are reminding utilities customers of cancellations to trash, recycling and street sweeping services Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
All services take place one day later than usual during holiday weeks, according to spokesman Mark van de Kamp. Residents are advised to place their bins outside their residence for collection by 6 a.m. the following day.
In addition, all city administrative offices will be closed both Thursday and Friday for the holiday, van de Kamp said.
Questions may be directed to the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.
SANTA MARIA
Rec and Parks Department organizes Winter Teen Treks during December
Santa Maria teens are invited to participate in a series of Teen Trek outings throughout the Central Coast during the month of December led by the city Recreation and Parks Department.
The free series of "treks" begins Dec. 9 with a visit to the Elks Recreation Christmas in the Country drive-through lights display from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., followed by a Dec. 16 trip to the San Luis Obispo Farmers’ Market and Holiday Plaza from 5 to 9 p.m.
The final trip in the series is an ice skating experience in Goleta from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 23.
Online registration is required for each outing at cityofsantamaria.org/register.
City staff will provide participants with transportation to each activity from Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, located at 600 S. McClelland St.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.