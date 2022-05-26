LOMPOC
Female driver arrested on DUI charges after 50-year-old Lompoc woman struck by vehicle
A female driver was arrested on DUI and manslaughter charges Monday following an incident in which a 50-year-old woman died after she was struck by a vehicle in the alley between J and K streets in Lompoc.
Officers were dispatched to the collision's location at about 10 p.m. and located Shirley Cavazos Juarez who had apparently been struck by a vehicle, according to Lompoc Police Lt. Agustin Arias.
Arias said that officers located the vehicle that allegedly struck Juarez at the scene, although they could not locate the driver, identified as 27-year-old Miriam Vela-Estrada.
A preliminary investigation revealed that Vela-Estrade drove recklessly down the alleyway, lost control of her vehicle, struck a fence and ruptured gas lines before colliding with Juarez and her vehicle, according to Arias.
Vela-Estrada was located a short time later and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, DUI causing great bodily injury or death, and gross vehicular manslaughter. She was booked into the Lompoc Jail with no bail amount listed.
Detectives are asking anyone from the 200 to 400 blocks of the alleyway to contact Lompoc Police if they have any surveillance footage of the incident, according to Arias. Anyone with information or who wishes to share footage can contact the department at 805-736-2341.
SOLVANG
1 person injured in 2-vehicle rollover collision on Mission Road
One person sustained an injury in a two-vehicle rollover collision in Solvang Thursday that was partially blocking traffic along Mission Road, according to emergency broadcasts.
The incident was reported around 1:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Mission Drive, just east of Solvang, in front of the Janin Acres subdivision, according to broadcasts.
California Highway Patrol logs indicated that callers reported a vehicle was on its roof and onlookers had begun surrounding the scene.
One person involved in the collision sustained an arm injury, according to emergency broadcasts.
Units that responded to the scene included Santa Barbara County Fire and Sheriff's personnel and paramedics.
SANTA MARIA
Righetti High School to host Art Show and Chalk Festival
Hundreds of pieces of handcrafted art and chalk drawings will be displayed during the 18th annual Righetti High School Art Show and Chalk Festival Wednesday and Thursday.
On both days, from 5 to 7 p.m., the public is invited to the show inside the gym, and to tour the chalk art on the ground. On Wednesday morning, student teams will be creating colorful chalk painting near the school's administration building.
"Our students are curating their best show for friends, family and community, and I am overjoyed with the quality of art completed this year," said Elesa Carlson, Righetti teacher and drama director. "For many, this first year back from distance learning was not an easy transition, and many students looked to their art for well-being and self-expression."
The show will including paintings, drawings, mixed media, photography and student films. Students have prepared for the community event by learning to price, sell and manage other business-related skills that professional artists must have.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Santa Maria Valley Wine Trolley returns to service
After being shut down in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Santa Maria Valley Wine Trolley has returned to service and will visit a handful of the area’s most popular wineries Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 16.
The trolley will start its journeys at Costa de Oro Winery, located at 1331 S. Nicholson Ave., then make stops at Amplify Wines, Old Orcutt at Broadway & Clark and Cottonwood Canyon Winery, said a Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce spokesman.
Passengers can step on and off the trolley at the various stops as they choose, and the entire route takes about 60 minutes for the trolley to complete, the spokesman said.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the trolley.
Jennifer Harrison, tourism director for the Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, said the trolley is an example of how much farther visitors’ dollars can go in Santa Maria Valley.
“In other California destinations, a wine trolley can cost upwards of $100,” Harrison said. “Here, for less than $20, visitors can hop aboard and safely travel throughout Santa Maria Valley.”
Tickets can be purchased at Costa de Oro Winery, 1331 S. Nicholson Ave.; Cottonwood Canyon Winery, 3940 Dominion Road; and Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau, 614 S. Broadway, all in Santa Maria.
Tickets are also available at Vino et Amicis Wine Bar, 165 Broadway St., and El Viñero, 130-A N. Broadway St., both in Old Orcutt.