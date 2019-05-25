Santa Barbara County
Father arrested in death of Lompoc infant
The father of a Lompoc infant has been arrested on suspicion of homicide in the baby’s death earlier this month, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
Jose Ramirez, 28, was taken into custody and booked into Lompoc Jail on suspicion of homicide and causing willful harm to a child resulting in death, said LPD Sgt. Scott Morgan.
The child apparently died Sunday, May 19, although no cause or location of death were reported by the Police Department.
But Morgan said detectives conducted a follow-up investigation Thursday and, as a result of that, conducted an interview with Ramirez.
As a result of the investigation and interview, Ramirez was arrested, Morgan said.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Sgt. A. Arias at 805-875-8121 or aarias@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
Lompoc
Car crashes through brick wall into occupied home
A vehicle crashed through a brick wall and into an occupied Lompoc home early Friday morning, causing water and gas leaks, as well as structural damage to the residence.
No injuries were reported from the collision, which occurred around 1:28 a.m. in the 1500 block of East Laurel Avenue.
Lompoc Fire Department crews responded to the incident, in which a two-door sedan had gone through the wall and into the occupied home.
Lompoc Fire reported the driver of the car, who was not named, was able to exit the vehicle and was not injured. The residents of the home were also found to be safe and unharmed.
Lompoc Fire did not provide a suspected cause for the crash.
The utilities to the home were eventually secured, and a building official was called to assess the structural damage. No estimate was provided on the cost of the damage.
Fire crews remained on scene for about four hours mitigating hazards and securing the home, Lompoc Fire reported.
Santa Ynez
ID-1 board to see preliminary budget at special meeting
Trustees of the Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District, Improvement District No. 1, will get a look at the preliminary budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year in a special meeting set for 3 p.m. Wednesday.
A new president and vice president of the board will chosen during the special meeting to be held in the conference room of the Santa Ynez Community Services District offices at 1070 Faraday St. in Santa Ynez.
Along with a number of routine matters, the board also will review the state-calculated district appropriations limit for next fiscal year, hear an update on the Eastern Groundwater Basin Management Area and consider adopting changes to the personnel policy manual.
Four cases of existing litigation are scheduled to be discussed in a closed session.
The complete agenda is posted at 3622 Sagunto St. in Santa Ynez and can be viewed online at www.syrwd.org.
For more information about agenda items, call the district manager’s office at 805-688-6015.