Santa Barbara County
Farm Credit West to pay patronage dividends
Farm Credit West, one of the nation’s largest agricultural lending cooperatives with an office in Santa Maria, will again distribute patronage dividends to qualifying member-stockholders as a return on their equity from 2018 earnings.
At its Dec. 13 meeting, the board of directors approved an increase of 25 basis points, or 0.25 percent, over the prior years’ rate, totaling an overall payout of 1 percent of average outstanding loan balances, a board spokesman said.
The patronage distributions to customers for 2018 are scheduled to begin in February.
As owners of a financial cooperative, Farm Credit West’s customers have the opportunity to share in the financial success of the organization through patronage distributions, the spokesman said.
Since the program’s inception in 2002, Farm Credit West has distributed more than $590 million in patronage dividends to member-stockholders.
The cash patronage distribution is paid in addition to the competitive loan rates that Farm Credit West already provides, which reduces the cost of doing business with the cooperative by indirectly lowering borrowers’ effective interest rate, the spokesman said.
Santa Maria
Public Library to screen 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle'
The Santa Maria Public Library will screen the 2017 movie “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” rated PG-13, at 5 p.m. Jan. 14.
The screening — which will take place in Shepard Hall — is free and no tickets are required. In the movie, four teenagers discover an old video game console and are drawn into the game’s jungle setting, literally becoming the adult avatars they chose.
Seating is limited and is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Freshly popped popcorn will also be served free of charge.
The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Those with questions are asked to contact the library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
Santa Barbara County
City managers panel planned for midyear report on economy in Solvang
Three city managers, an interim city manager and a former city manager are scheduled to participate in a forum at the Economic Forecast Project Midyear Report set for Thursday, Jan. 17, in Solvang.
The annual invitation-only event at The Alisal, 1054 Alisal Road, will start at 4:30 p.m. with a reception, followed at 5:30 by a presentation on the economy and the city managers’ panel discussion.
Peter Rupert, director of the UCSB Economic Forecast Project, will offer the latest information on the national, state and local economies — their recent performance and outlook for the future.
City managers slated to participate include Jason Stilwell of Santa Maria, Jim Throop of Lompoc and Marc Bierdzinski of Buellton, along with Rick Haydon, interim city manager of Solvang.
Brad Vidro, the recently retired Solvang city manager, will serve as moderator for the panel.