NIPOMO
Falling heavy equipment kills woman on offramp
A 60-year-old Nipomo woman was killed in a freak accident about 4:10 p.m. Wednesday when a piece of heavy equipment fell from a truck-and-trailer rig on Highway 101 onto her car stopped at an offramp, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
The woman, whose name was not released, had driven her 2008 Cadillac Escalade down the northbound Willow Road offramp and was stopped behind a 2016 Mazda 6 driven by Eliodora Cardenas, 53, of Glendale, according to the CHP report.
At the same time, David Edmundson, 62, of Arroyo Grande, was driving a 2014 Peterbilt semitruck towing a lowboy trailer loaded with an excavator northbound on the freeway when his right front tire blew out, the CHP said.
Edmundson lost control of the Peterbilt, which traveled off the east side of the roadway and struck a guardrail, dislodging the excavator — a piece of heavy equipment with a bucket for digging mounted on a boom connected to a rotating cab atop a frame and tracks.
The impact dislodged the excavator, sending it over the side and down on top of the Escalade, killing the driver, the CHP said.
Cardenas’ Mazda was also struck by debris from the impact, but she was uninjured. Edmundson suffered minor injuries.
The accident closed the right lane of Highway 101 and the northbound offramp for about two hours as emergency crews recovered the victim and removed the debris, according to Cal Fire/Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The CHP is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Officer Mallory and the San Luis Obispo Area CHP office at 805-594-8700.
SANTA MARIA
Library resumes Homework Help program, offers tech help services
The Santa Maria Public Library is resuming its Homework Help program for students in grades K-6, along with a Tech Help program for residents seeking to access digital library resources.
In-person Homework Help sessions are available only at the Main Branch Library from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday on a first-come, first-served basis. Masking and social distancing will be required, and parents must remain in the library during their child's session, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
In addition, 30-minute virtual sessions will be available for youth from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursdays. Appointments for up to two sessions per day can be scheduled by emailing Youth Services Librarian Jenn Harmer at jharmer@cityofsantamaria.org.
The Homework Help program will be inactive from Dec. 20 to Jan. 7, according to van de Kamp.
The Tech Help program also will be available at the Main Branch Library from 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 11. Residents can learn to access free e-books and audiobooks with their library card via apps, or receive general guidance related to installing apps, setting up an email address and ensuring online privacy.
To schedule a 25-minute session, residents can contact the Library Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
Assistance with hardware repairs, virus removal, financial transactions, or applications that require users to input sensitive information will not be included in the program.
The Santa Maria Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
For more information about library locations, hours and services, visit cityofsantamaria.org/library.
GUADALUPE
City receives $250K microenterprise grant for new, existing businesses
The city of Guadalupe was awarded a $250,000 economic development grant to support existing and prospective business owners in the city.
Nonprofit Los Amigos de Guadalupe is partnering with the city government to offer technical assistance for existing and prospective business owners as well as financial assistance through the grant, provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.
Businesses eligible for technical assistance would receive a business assessment and classes on how to run a successful business, as well as one-on-one coaching throughout the process.
To be eligible for the program, businesses must be located within the city of Guadalupe or the prospective business owner must live in Guadalupe. Businesses must have five or fewer employees, and the business owner or individual wishing to start a business must be considered low-income, making 80% or less of Santa Barbara County's area median income.
Interested applicants may contact Sonia Rios-Ventura via email at sonia@ladguadalupe.org or by phone at 805-356-3906.
More information about the two categories of microenterprise assistance as well as eligibility for the program is available at losamigosdeguadalupe.org/microenterprise-assistance.