SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Fall semester starts with Hancock Hello
The fall semester at Hancock college will begin with the annual student orientation event Hancock Hello.
The free, in-person orientation is open to new and returning Hancock students and parents. The first will be Tuesday at the Lompoc Valley Center, and the second will be on Aug. 9 on the Santa Maria campus. Both will take place from 4 to 7 p.m.
Hancock Hello is designed to welcome students and introduce them to campus resources. Both events will feature multiple workshop sessions in English and Spanish, covering topics like financial aid, tips for college success and more.
The event will also include a guided tour, information booths for student clubs and student support services.
To learn more about the Hancock Hello and view a schedule of events, visit www.hancockcollege.edu/hello.
LOMPOC
Police cruise and car show slated for Friday
The Lompoc Police cruise and car show event will make its return Friday after a two-year pause due to the pandemic to celebrate its 18th year in the community.
During the second to last Old Town Market celebration of the summer — themed Public Safety Night — motorcycles, cars and trucks, will cruise back and forth down stretches of Ocean Avenue, and land at Ryon Park where visitors can get a close-up view of a wide range of unusual — and, in some cases, unique — vehicles as part of the annual car show.
A Best in Show winner will be named and featured on the event poster and T-shirts for the 2023 version.
This year's T-shirts feature 2019 Best in Show trophy winner Drew Martin’s monster IHC pickup truck. T-shirts can be purchased for $18.
The Lompoc Police Car Show is hosted by the Lompoc Police Foundation and the Lompoc Police Officers Association.
Proceeds will assist the Lompoc Police Department to promote and fund programs that are not fully paid for by the city's General Fund, according to organizers.
To register for the car show, visit lompocpolicefoundation.org/event-registration/.
SANTA MARIA
Youth group offering teens cultural experience trips to Santa Barbara
The Santa Maria Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety is inviting teenagers to Santa Barbara for two cultural experience trips in August.
The excursions are part of the city's Something Fun series, designed to provide teens with experiences they may not otherwise partake in due to economic or transportation barriers. A shuttle to and from both Santa Barbara locations is provided free of charge.
On Wednesday, teens can enjoy the Old Spanish Days Fiesta at the Mercado del Norte. The carnival will feature ballet and flamenco performances, live music and rides.
On Aug. 10, the city will provide the chance to explore the Santa Barbara Museum of Art. Currently, the collection features more than 27,000 pieces of American, Asian and European art that spans over 5,000 years.
Transportation will be provided for each activity from the Abel Maldonado Community Center, 600 S. McClelland St. The shuttle will depart at 10 a.m. and return at 3 p.m. for both events. Space is limited and registration is required at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.