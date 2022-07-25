SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Fall semester at Hancock College starts with Hancock Hello
The fall semester at Hancock college will begin with the annual student orientation event Hancock Hello.
The free, in-person orientation is open to new and returning Hancock students and parents. The first will be Aug. 2 at the Lompoc Valley Center, and the second will be on Aug. 9 on the Santa Maria campus. Both will take place from 4 to 7 p.m.
Hancock Hello is designed to welcome students and introduce them to campus resources. Both events will feature multiple workshop sessions in English and Spanish, covering topics like financial aid, tips for college success and more.
The event will also include a guided tour, information booths for student clubs and student support services.
To learn more about the Hancock Hello and view a schedule of events, visit www.hancockcollege.edu/hello.
SANTA MARIA
Recreation and Parks offering hikes for teens
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is offering three hiking excursions for teens over the next two months, transporting them to nearby trails free of charge.
Transportation to and from the hikes will be provided from the Abel Maldonado Center, 600 S. McClelland St. Shuttles will leave at 9 a.m. and return at 2 p.m.
The first hike will be at the Black Hill Trail in Morro Bay on July 29; the second will be at Reservoir Canyon Trail in San Luis Obispo on Aug. 20, and the last hike will be at the Pismo Preserve on Sept. 17.
Space is limited and registration is required for each individual hike at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register.
Questions may be directed to the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA MARIA
Tidepools on Tour set to stop by the Public Library
The Central Coast Aquarium will be making a stop at the Santa Maria Public Library on Saturday for its interactive exhibit Tidepools on Tour.
Families will have access to touch tanks full of live crabs, sea stars, sea snails and more from 1 to 3 p.m. in the library's Altrusa Theater at 421 S. McClelland St.
Founded in 1994, the Central Coast Aquarium is located in Avila Beach and has more than 75 local species on display.
Registration is required for the event at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library under the events calendar.
Questions may be directed to the Youth Services Division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.
LOMPOC
Rotary to host Central Coast aviator Chris Kunkle at Wednesday meeting
The Lompoc Rotary will present guest speak Chris Kunkle, a third-generation aviator, at its Wednesday meeting.
The meeting is open to the public and slated for 6 p.m. at Events Mission Valley, located at 138 North B. St. in Lompoc.
Kunkle, who is the grandson of World War II war hero and fighter pilot Jim Kunkle Sr., will discuss the anticipated return of the Central Coast AirFest on Oct. 15 and 16, after a two-year pandemic-induced pause.
The annual festival was launched in 2018 by his late father, Jim Kunkle Jr., who won the 2019 Pinnacle Award recognizing the event as "one of the best small civilian air shows in the world," according to the International Council of Air Shows.
This year's AirFest will feature military demonstrations, vintage warbirds, aerobatics performers that include the Canadian Snowbirds, Planes of Fame Warbirds, the U.S. Air Force F-35 Demo Team, the Red Bull Air Force and the U.S. Navy VFA-122 F-18 Demo Team, according to an event spokesman.
The Kunkle family was honored with the designation of Santa Ynez Airport as "Kunkle Field" in June, given the combined years of dedication and service to the airport.
Tickets to attend the upcoming meeting are $25 per person and include dinner. Tickets must be purchased at least two days prior to the event.
To RSVP, contact Rotary Club President Heather Bedford at lompocrotaryheather@gmail.com or 805-315-6672.