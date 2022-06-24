SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Fairpark vaccination clinic closing next week
The Santa Maria Fairpark COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be closed after Wednesday, June 29, because significantly fewer people have been using it, a Santa Barbara County Public Health Department spokesman said.
The clinic opened May 16, 2021, and has since administered 20,000 vaccinations to residents of the greater Santa Maria area.
Public Health officials are encouraging residents to continue using the Fairpark clinic for first, second and booster doses until it closes.
However, the site will not offer vaccinations to children under age 5. Families with children under 5 are advised to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments with their medical providers.
The Fairpark will continue to host a testing site complete with treatment options for individuals who test positive for COVID-19, the spokesman said.
Vaccinations in Santa Maria will remain available through health-care providers and pharmacies. To find the nearest vaccination site, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/.
For more information regarding COVID-19 resources, visit https://publichealthsbc.org or call 211 for assistance.
LOMPOC
3 residents displaced after crews extinguish structure fire on South C Street
Three Lompoc residents were displaced Thursday evening after a structure fire broke out at a home on South C Street, according to fire officials.
The fire was reported at 9:45 p.m. at a residence in the 400 block of South C Street, according to Lompoc Fire Battalion Chief Carol Brown.
Crews from the Lompoc, Santa Barbara County and Vandenberg Space Force Base fire departments were dispatched to the scene after calls of heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.
Arriving crews reported a building engulfed in flames and vehicles in the driveway also on fire. The occupants had safely evacuated prior to the arrival of crews and were later assisted by the Red Cross, Brown added.
Crews made an aggressive attack and gained control of the fire, which took about 45 minutes due to the "large quantities" of personal belongings that blocked access to the home, according to Brown. She added that a hole was cut into the roof to aid in the effort to extinguish the fire, which was contained to within the home.
Brown said crews were able to protect adjacent homes from the flames. No injuries were reported.
Crews remained on scene into Friday to ensure the fire remains out, while investigators look into the cause of the fire, according to Brown.
The cause of the fire will remain under investigation until personnel from all three fire departments conclude their inquiries, according to Brown.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
1 person critically injured after vehicle collision near Elks Rodeo grounds
A person sustained critical injuries Friday after they were struck by a truck near Highway 101 and Santa Maria Way, according to emergency radio broadcasts.
A collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian was reported at 3:52 p.m. along the Santa Maria Way off-ramp, near the Elks Rodeo grounds, according to broadcasts.
Emergency units that responded to the scene included Santa Barbara County Fire and sheriff's personnel, California Highway Patrol officers and CalSTAR.
California Highway Patrol logs show that a red semitruck and a Nissan Xterra were pulled over on the right-hand side of the road, and that the victim was to be transported to Marian Regional Medical Center.
SANTA MARIA
Library hosts Tidepools on Tour
The Santa Maria Public Library is welcoming Tidepools on Tour, featuring crabs, stars, sea snails and more underwater creatures for children to explore first-hand.
On Tuesday, the Central Coast Aquarium will bring its mobile aquariums to the Altrusa Theater, 421 S. McClelland St., from 2 to 4 p.m.
Families may direct questions to the library's youth services division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564, or to the Recreation and Parks Department 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.