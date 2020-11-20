County Lines: Failed PG&E power line blamed for Drum fire off Hwy 246 last June

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Failed PG&E power line blamed for Drum fire off Hwy 246 last June
A downed Pacific Gas and Electric Co. power line was the cause of the Drum fire that broke out June 14 on Drum Canyon Road northwest of Buellton, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department announced Thursday.
The fire broke out about 12:50 p.m. north of Highway 246 and burned about 696 acres of wildland before firefighters brought it under control, although no structures were damaged, according to an incident summary.
A team of investigators pinpointed the official cause as a power line that failed between two utility poles and fell to the ground, where arcing electricity ignited the surrounding vegetation, said County Fire Department spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
In response, a PG&E spokesman said the utility is conducting its own investigation and does not have access to whatever data investigators used, but he noted the company filed an electric incident report on the wire with the California Public Utilities Commission on June 14.
"We are grateful to the first responders who fought the 2020 Drum fire in Santa Barbara County and helped make sure that there were no injuries or fatalities and no reports of structures damaged or burned," PG&E spokesman Mark Mesesan said.
"While we are continuing to conduct our own investigation into the events that led to the Drum fire, PG&E does not have access to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department’s report."
He said PG&E remains focused on reducing wildfire risk across its service area while limiting the scope and duration of public safety power shutoffs and that the safety of customers and communities it serves are its most important responsibility.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County launches real-time Spanish translation of supervisors’ meetings
Santa Barbara County has started providing Spanish interpretation of Board of Supervisors meetings in real time, although at present the service is only available via Cox Cable in the Santa Barbara, Goleta, Isla Vista, Montecito and Carpinteria areas.
County officials said they expect to launch the service on Comcast sometime in the spring, but video recordings with Spanish interpretation now will be posted on YouTube.
The county traditionally has provided interpretation services upon advance request.
But requests for the service are no longer required to watch a meeting in Spanish, although advance requests are still needed to interpret public comments made in Spanish.
Board Chairman and 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart said the new service will promote access and equitable opportunities for participating in board meetings.
“During this challenging time, it is critical for us to reduce language barriers and bring all Santa Barbara County residents into important conversations for the future of our community,” Hart said.
Board meetings are televised on cable TV channel 20 and streamed by CSBTV20 via the county website and YouTube channel. Video recordings of the meetings are rebroadcast on CSBTV cable channel 20 and posted on YouTube.
For information about public participation during the pandemic, go to www.countyofsb.org/ceo/cob.sbc.
