LOS PADRES NATIONAL FOREST
Extreme fire danger restrictions now in effect
Due to extremely dry vegetation and an increasing fire danger, Los Padres National Forest officials announced that extreme fire danger restrictions went into effect Tuesday and will remain in effect through Dec. 31.
The fire restrictions will be rigorously enforced, and violators may face a fine of $5,000 or six months in jail or both, Los Padres spokesman Andrew Madsen said.
Under the elevated fire restrictions, wood and charcoal fires are prohibited in all areas of Los Padres National Forest, including designated campfire use sites, Madsen said.
Those with valid California campfire permits are allowed to use portable stoves and lanterns that burn gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel only within specific designated campfire use sites.
Campfire permits can be downloaded free at www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf, where the list of designated campfire use sites also is posted.
Recreational target shooting is prohibited in all areas of the national forest unless specifically authorized by a special use permit, Madsen said.
Hunting with a valid California hunting license is allowed during open hunting season.
Smoking is prohibited in all areas of Los Padres National Forest except within an enclosed vehicle, building or designated campfire use site.
No internal or external combustion engine may be operated without a properly installed spark-arresting device that has been maintained and is in effective working order. Internal-combustion vehicles are allowed only on roads and trails specifically designated for such use.
Madsen said that restriction is in effect year-round.
For more information, contact the Santa Lucia Ranger District office at 1616 N. Carlotti Drive in Santa Maria at 805-925-9538 or the Santa Barbara Ranger District office at 3505 Paradise Road in Santa Barbara at 805-967-3481.
GUADALUPE
Gardening Day planned Saturday at Dunes Center, Native Garden
People who like to garden or just get their hands dirty are being invited to join Gardening Day at two Guadalupe locations Saturday.
Volunteers can help from 10 a.m. to noon at the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center at 1065 Guadalupe St. or the Guadalupe Native Plant Garden at the corner of Seventh Street and Campodonico Avenue.
The Dunes Center will provide gardening tools, but volunteers are advised to bring water and a snack.
For more information, call the Dunes Center at 805-343-2455.