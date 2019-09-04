SANTA MARIA
ExpoFest to showcase local businesses Thursday
The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce will host ExpoFest 2019 on Thursday in an effort to connect various industries within the local business community.
The free festival, held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Santa Maria Fairpark, will feature booths from over 60 local businesses.
The 3 to 4 p.m. hour is reserved for business-to-business networking. The event is open to the public from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and free to attend with a business card or $2 without.
Chamber CEO Glenn Morris said the event is an opportunity for the local community to connect with the region's businesses.
“Attendees of our annual business expo get the opportunity to learn about businesses, products and services they may not have realized we have here locally and make valuable connections with local businesses,” Morris said in a news release.
For more information, contact the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce at 805-925-2403.
ARROYO GRANDE
Sheriff’s K-9 apprehends two wanted fugitives
Two wanted men were taken into custody Monday in rural Arroyo Grande after they were apprehended by a K-9 deputy following a short vehicle pursuit and crash, a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department spokesman said.
About 5 p.m., deputies were called to the 1700 block of Hi Mountain Road for a reported disturbance involving a wanted fugitive who was seen leaving the area in a gray car, said sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla.
Deputies spotted the car leaving Hi Mountain Road near Lopez Drive and attempted to stop the vehicle, leading to a short pursuit when the driver failed to yield.
The driver failed to make a turn from Orcutt Road onto Tiffany Ranch Road and crashed the vehicle, Cipolla said.
Two suspects fled, and one was taken into custody near the crash with the assistance of a sheriff’s K-9, although the second initially escaped.
A subsequent search with the K-9 turned up the second suspect on a nearby property.
Cipolla said a shotgun was located inside the vehicle, and a records check revealed felony arrest warrants had been issued for both men.
Christopher Clarke Greenman Jr. and Craig Michael Stephens, both 35 and neither with a permanent address, were arrested on the warrants as well as on suspicion of evading arrest, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm.
CENTRAL COAST
Workshop planned on food safety, riparian habitat
A workshop on food safety and riparian habitat management is scheduled for the next Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board meeting Thursday and Friday, Sept. 19 and 20 in Watsonville.
The workshop is set for the morning of the Thursday session, which starts at 8:30 a.m. and is scheduled to continue until 5 p.m., and is expected to take most of the day.
However, a public forum for items not on the agenda is slated for 1 p.m.
Board members will meet in the City Council Chambers on the fourth floor of the Watsonville Civic Plaza, 275 Main St.
The workshop will include presentations and discussion from several external speakers introduced by water board staff. Staff presentations are not planned.
Food safety topics will include metrics, inspections and audits, co-managing food safety, environmental protection and grower experience with food safety challenges at the field level.
Riparian habitat management topics will include the role of riparian vegetation in water quality and beneficial use protection.
The Friday session is also scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the same location and will include a public forum, uncontested items, reports and discussion items not related to Santa Barbara or San Luis Obispo counties, the executive officers report and a closed session.
The next scheduled meeting is set for Dec. 5 and 6 in San Luis Obispo.
For more information, contact Tammie Olson, clerk to the board, at 805-549-3140 or visit www.waterboards.ca.gov/centralcoast/.