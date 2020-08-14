County Lines: Excessive heat warning issued for inland areas

CENTRAL COAST
Excessive heat warning issued for inland areas
An excessive heat warning, with an elevated risk of wildfire, has been issued through Monday for inland areas of the Central Coast by the National Weather Service office in Oxnard.
Forecasters are expecting temperatures in the coastal valleys of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties to range from 85 to 100 degrees, climbing even higher in the inland valleys, on Saturday and into Monday.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department Capt. Daniel Bertucelli noted the plight of a hiker who suffered dehydration and heat exhaustion and had to be airlifted from the Mission Canyon area Friday afternoon was a good reminder to observe the excessive heat warning and recommendations from the National Weather Service.
Residents were advised to wear light-colored lightweight clothing, limit their outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., seek out air-conditioned areas, drink plenty of water and not leave people or pets in hot cars.
A National Weather Service experimental heat risk map showed San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, Lompoc and Gaviota areas at moderate risk of severe heat effects, with the Santa Ynez Valley and Cuyama Valley at high risk and areas in between at very high risk with no overnight relief expected.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Driver arrested after Santa Maria vehicle pursuit ends in Atascadero
A woman was arrested Friday following a high-speed vehicle pursuit that began in Santa Maria and exceeded speeds of 100 mph before ending in Atascadero, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
The pursuit began shortly after noon, when a Santa Maria Police patrol unit spotted 29-year-old Miranda Baro of Paso Robles in a white 2013 Honda sedan showing signs of impairment and swerving in traffic near the area of South Blosser Road and Boone Street, according to Lt. Russ Mengel.
Baro fled the scene after police attempted to initiate a traffic stop, cutting through the city at high rates of speed.
At one point, Baro tried to hit a Santa Maria Police motorcycle patrol unit before officers lost track of her near Betteravia Road and Highway 101 due to high speeds, Mengel said.
Baro entered Highway 101 and traveled northbound, at which point the California Highway Patrol began tracking the vehicle with an air unit from the Coastal Division in San Luis Obispo. Several sets of spike strips were deployed at Highway 101 off-ramps, including at Monterey Street and San Luis Bay Drive.
Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop near Highway 101 and the 4th Avenue exit near Pismo Beach, but the pursuit continued, with Baro using the median and right-hand shoulder to evade officers, according to CHP Officer Patrick Seebart.
Baro collided with a black Volkswagen Atlas as she attempted to pass it in the right-hand lane of Highway 101 south of the Santa Barbara Road exit in Atascadero, sending the Atlas across the highway and onto an embankment, where it overturned.
CHP officers terminated the pursuit shortly after the collision, although the pursuit ended when Baro came to a stop at 12:45 p.m. near the area of Santa Rosa and Atascadero roads, according to Seebart, who added Baro resisted arrest by kicking and biting officers.
Officers were able to restrain her with the use of control holds.
Baro was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, felony driving under the influence, and other charges, and transported to Twin Cities Community Hospital for a chemical test, Seebart said.
