SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Emergency project delays Hwy 166 traffic through Friday
An emergency project to stabilize an embankment and repair pavement is underway along westbound Highway 166 just west of Bull Canyon Road, resulting in short traffic delays, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.
The westbound lane there is expected to remain closed until 2 p.m. Friday, with flaggers controlling one-way reversing traffic in the eastbound lane. Delays should not exceed 10 minutes, the spokesman said.
Electronic message signs are activated to warn motorists of the project.
CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria is the contractor for the $330,000 project expected to be completed in mid-August.
SANTA MARIA
Free rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments for paratransit riders
Santa Maria Area Transit (SMAT) is offering free rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments for ADA paratransit riders beginning Aug. 15, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
The free rides will be available through a temporary six-month program for paratransit-eligible riders. Those interested in taking advantage of the program should request vaccine transportation from the reservation dispatcher, and request roundtrip tickets if needed.
Riders will also need to notify the dispatcher if they plan to travel with their personal care attendant, according to van de Kamp.
A list of Santa Maria vaccination sites can be found at publichealthsbc.org, with appointments available at myturn.ca.gov.
Riders can schedule next-day service or up to 14 days in advance by calling (805) 928-5624 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents are encouraged to book trips early.
Free fare only applies to vaccination trips. Regular ADA paratransit fare costs $3.
For more information about public transit services in Santa Maria, visit cityofsantamaria.org/transit.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Applicants sought for 3 vacancies on Measure A oversight committee
Santa Barbara County Association of Governments is seeking individuals to fill three vacancies on the Measure A Citizens’ Oversight Committee that provides accountability for spending an estimated $1 billion on high priority transportation projects and programs throughout the county.
The 11-member committee consists of representatives from the North County, South Coast and the region at-large, an SBCAG spokeswoman said.
Two vacancies must be filled by residents of Buellton, Guadalupe, Lompoc, Santa Maria, Solvang, or the unincorporated areas of Orcutt, Vandenberg Village, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez and New Cuyama.
Those who represent diverse transportation, geographic, social, cultural, and economic interests in the county are encouraged to apply, the spokeswoman said.
Appointed members serve four-year terms and can be reappointed to additional terms at the discretion of the SBCAG board of directors.
The committee meets one to three times a year and annually submits comments to the SBCAG board about whether the provisions, requirements and voter mandates outlined by the Measure A Investment Plan and Ordinance have been properly carried out.
An application, available at www.sbcag.org/news, must be submitted by 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16.
Applications can also be requested from Lauren Bianchi Klemann, SBCAG government affairs and public information manager, at lbianchiklemann@sbcag.org or 805-961-8900.
For more information about Measure A, visit www.measurea.net.