SANTA MARIA
Elks Rodeo Parade to bring road closures, parking restrictions Saturday
Santa Maria residents can expect to see temporary road closures and parking restrictions in place Saturday during the 2021 Elks Rodeo Parade along Broadway.
The parade begins at 8:45 a.m. at Broadway and Mill streets and will head south. Parking along Broadway between Fesler Street and Enos Drive will be prohibited beginning at 7:30 a.m.
Broadway will reopen shortly after the conclusion of the parade, at approximately noon, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Police officers also will be present along Main and Cook streets as well as Stowell Road to assist emergency traffic across Broadway in case of emergencies.
Spectators entering Santa Maria from Highway 101 are advised to exit at Stowell Road in order to view the parade from or near the Stowell shopping center, or exit at Main Street to view the parade north of City Hall.
For more information about the Elks Rodeo Parade, visit www.elksrodeoparade.com.
SANTA MARIA
Teen Trail outings offered to local youth this fall
Local teens are invited to explore the trails of the Central Coast during upcoming Teen Trail outings with the Recreation and Parks Department in the fall.
Three outings are scheduled for Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in September, October and November along trails in San Luis Obispo and near Goleta, and are open to youth in grades 7 to 12.
The first scheduled trip on Sept. 18 will be to Cal Poly Design Village in San Luis Obispo. Additional trips will take place Oct. 16 to the Gaviota Wind Tunnels north of Goleta and Nov. 13 to Johnson Ranch Open Space in San Luis Obispo. A parent or guardian of all attendees must sign a transportation waiver the morning of the trip.
Teen Trails outings are free, and transportation and snacks are provided. Preregistration is required online via cityofsantamaria.org/register, with around 16 spots available per day.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.