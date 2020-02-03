County Lines: Elks Rodeo festivities kick off with Beard-A-Reno, Miss Wrangler contests

SANTA MARIA
Elks Rodeo festivities kick off with Beard-A-Reno, Miss Wrangler contests
The 61st annual Beard-A-Reno and Miss Wrangler contests opened Monday, kicking off festivities for the 2020 Elks Rodeo season in Santa Maria.
Those wishing to participate in either of the contests will have until 5 p.m. April 3 to sign up at the new Elks Rodeo Office, located at 2325 Skyway Drive, Suite H.
Winners of the contests will be announced during a May 9 dinner held at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.
There are 11 categories for the Beard-A-Reno event, including longest beard, blackest beard, whitest beard, reddest beard, best goatee, best mustache, best sideburns, best attempt, wildest, best western characterization and best all-around.
All contestants must be 21 years old, and those entering the beard competition must have a clean face upon registration.
Contestants who are not competing in the mustache category are allowed to keep their mustache but must have the rest of their face clean upon registration.
All contest entrants must pay a fee of $25, which includes dinner on the night of May 9 when winners of Miss Wrangler and different facial hair categories will be announced and awarded with custom-made silver belt buckles.
The general public may also attend the event by buying tickets at the Elks Rodeo Office.
For more information, call the Elks Rodeo Office at 805-925-4125 or visit elksrec.com.
SANTA MARIA
Cemetery grounds cleanup to run through Friday
The Santa Maria Cemetery District began its next cleanup of cemetery grounds today, Feb. 3, with cleaning scheduled to last until Friday, Feb. 7.
During the cleanup, cemetery personnel will remove items from graves, including all fresh and artificial flowers, flags, balloons and stakes.
According to cemetery district rules, all flowers must be in the vases of headstones at all times and kept within the headstone's cement border. Any decorations may not exceed a height of 3 feet.
Any item in violation of the rules will be removed.
Cemetery manager Becky Badenell said that any objects protruding into the mowing area will be removed, and that no plantings, balloons, stakes, glass, fences or barricades are allowed on the gravesite or in the surrounding trees.
The cemetery, which was established in 1917, is located at 1501 S. College Drive.
LOS PADRES NATIONAL FOREST
Recreation managers seeking public comments about state off-highway grants
Los Padres National Forest recreation managers are seeking public comments on proposed grant applications for California Off-Highway Vehicle funding for operations and maintenance, restoration and law enforcement activities.
The Los Padres National Forest is proposing to submit grant applications supporting OHV management activities on the national forest. The grant proposals include projects for operations and maintenance, restoration and law enforcement.
Preliminary grant applications are due March 2, when a two-month-long public review and comment period will open until May 4, a Los Padres spokesman said. Final grant applications are due June 1.
Forest officials are providing two open houses, including one in Santa Maria, for the public to meet with OHV managers to discuss and provide input into the development of the preliminary grant applications.
The Santa Maria open house is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Santa Lucia Ranger Station, 1616 N. Carlotti Drive.
After March 2, preliminary applications will be available for public review after March 2 by visiting the California State OHV Grants and Cooperative Agreements program at www.ohv.parks.ca.gov.
Hard copies may be requested by contacting Alicia Sanchez Scott at 805-925-9538, ext. 235.
Comments on the applications can be submitted by email to www.ohv.parks.ca.gov and also mailed to Los Padres National Forest, 1616 N. Carlotti Drive, Santa Maria, CA 93454, Attention: Alicia Sanchez Scott.