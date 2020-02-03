County Lines: Elks Rodeo festivities kick off with Beard-A-Reno, Miss Wrangler contests

SANTA MARIA

Elks Rodeo festivities kick off with Beard-A-Reno, Miss Wrangler contests

The 61st annual Beard-A-Reno and Miss Wrangler contests opened Monday, kicking off festivities for the 2020 Elks Rodeo season in Santa Maria.

Those wishing to participate in either of the contests will have until 5 p.m. April 3 to sign up at the new Elks Rodeo Office, located at 2325 Skyway Drive, Suite H.

Winners of the contests will be announced during a May 9 dinner held at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.

There are 11 categories for the Beard-A-Reno event, including longest beard, blackest beard, whitest beard, reddest beard, best goatee, best mustache, best sideburns, best attempt, wildest, best western characterization and best all-around.

All contestants must be 21 years old, and those entering the beard competition must have a clean face upon registration.

Contestants who are not competing in the mustache category are allowed to keep their mustache but must have the rest of their face clean upon registration.

All contest entrants must pay a fee of $25, which includes dinner on the night of May 9 when winners of Miss Wrangler and different facial hair categories will be announced and awarded with custom-made silver belt buckles.

The general public may also attend the event by buying tickets at the Elks Rodeo Office.

For more information, call the Elks Rodeo Office at 805-925-4125 or visit elksrec.com.

SANTA MARIA

Cemetery grounds cleanup to run through Friday

The Santa Maria Cemetery District began its next cleanup of cemetery grounds today, Feb. 3, with cleaning scheduled to last until Friday, Feb. 7.