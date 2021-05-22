SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Elks Recreation plans to ‘flag’ region from SLO to Buellton for July 4
With many Fourth of July programs canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa Maria Elks Recreation is launching its “You’ve Been Flagged” fundraiser that organizers hope will become an annual event.
“Our hopes are to blanket the community with American flags in celebration of Independence Day, while raising funds to help continue supporting youth activities and programs on the Central Coast,” said Peter Sterling, president of Elks Recreation.
Individuals and businesses can purchase one or more of three packages of American flags to be placed, along with the buyer’s choice of commemorative sign, in the yards of designated friends, neighbors or businesses from San Luis Obispo to Buellton.
Flag packages include the “Red, White and Blue” at $35, which includes 15 flags and a sign the buyers will pick up and deliver themselves.
With the “Liberty” package of 25 flags for $50 and the “American” package of 50 flags for $100, Elks Recreation team members will deliver and place the flags and signs on July 3.
The deadline to purchase flag packages is Monday, June 21.
To purchase flag packages and for more information, visit https://www.elksrec.com/p/about/youve-been-flagged, where a flag order form is available; call the Elks Rodeo office at 805-925-4125; or email elksrodeo@elksrec.com.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
PCPA seeking low-cost housing for guest artists in training
PCPA is seeking affordable housing for emerging theater artists in training at the theater's conservatory.
Area residents with extra living space and who meet the minimum requirements to become hosts are asked to contact PCPA's assistant production manager, Geno Franco, at 805-928-7731, ext. 3153, or by email at companymanager@pcpa.org.
Host requirements include a room furnished with a bed, a private or shared bathroom, and access to onsite kitchen and laundry facilities.
Walking distance to PCPA and Hancock College is preferred but not a necessity.
SANTA MARIA
Rec and Parks offers outdoor ukulele lessons for residents 50 and up
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is offering ukulele rentals and outdoor ukulele lessons for residents age 50 and up this summer.
Participants will learn to play chords, melodies and familiar songs, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Lessons begin June 1 and will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the patio of the Elwin Mussell Senior Center, located at 510 E. Park Ave.
Those interested in joining can register at cityofsantamaria.org/register.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Mid-State Fair looking for local musical acts
California Mid-State Fair is taking applications online from bands and singers who want to perform at this year’s fair July 21 to Aug. 1 at the Paso Robles Event Center.
The fair will book acts from any genre for its multiple stages but is primarily looking for bands and singers performing country, rock, pop and soul music, a Mid-State Fair spokesman said.
To apply, visit www.midstatefair.com. The deadline to apply is May 31.
Mid-State Fair is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year with the theme “Can’t Wait to See You.”