County Lines: Election officials say poll workers ‘desperately needed’

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Election officials say poll workers ‘desperately needed’
Poll workers are desperately needed in Santa Barbara County for the March 3 Presidential Primary Election, and training for the volunteer positions is scheduled to start Tuesday.
Joseph Holland, county clerk-recorder-assessor and registrar of voters, said 26 volunteers are needed to serve as clerks in South County, and even more are needed throughout the county as back-up workers in case of last-minute cancellations.
Holland said community participation is key to staffing the nearly 170 precinct boards for the election.
“Poll workers are on the frontline of democracy; without them voting does not happen,” he said.
Each polling place has one or more precinct boards composed of one inspector and two to four clerks as well as a coordinator and, if needed, a traffic clerk.
Volunteers receive a stipend of $180 to $240 to work at a polling place on election day and to attend training.
To qualify as a poll worker, a volunteer must be a registered voter in California or lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the United States who, except for a lack of U.S. citizenship, would otherwise be eligible to register to vote.
In addition, a volunteer must be able to follow written and verbal instructions, attend a mandatory training class and be available to serve from about 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 3.
For more information, visit http://sbcassessor.com/Elections/Pollworker.aspx.
To sign up, call toll-free 844-259-0348 or, for the Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Ynez areas, email smpolls@co.santa-barbara.ca.us.
CENTRAL COAST
Bill to protect Central Coast wildlands passes House
A bill that would protect more than 279,000 acres of Central Coast wildlands was passed Wednesday by the House of Representatives, as a matching bill awaits action in the Senate.
If signed into law, HR 2199 would protect more than 245,000 acres of wilderness and 400 miles of the Condor National Recreation Trail, create two scenic areas encompassing 34,500 acres and safeguard 159 miles of wild and scenic rivers, according to advocates.
Also known as the Central Coast Heritage Protection Act, the bill was introduced in April 2019 by Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, and passed on a vote of 231-183.
The Senate version was introduced last year by Sen. Kamala Harris, D-San Francisco, and she is expected to reintroduce a single piece of companion legislation that also will protect public lands in the state’s Northwest and San Gabriel Mountains areas.
LOMPOC
Shooting victim identified as 39-year-old Lompoc resident
A 39-year-old Lompoc man was identified as the victim of Saturday's shooting in the 600 block of North Fourth Street, according to a Lompoc Police spokesman.
Lompoc Police Sgt. Agustin Arias on Wednesday identified Bobby Contreras as the man found deceased inside of a residence on Saturday.
Police responded to the call of a person not breathing inside a home in the 600 block of North Fourth Street shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, Arias said, adding that the call came from a family member.
Initially, Lompoc Police reported that Contreras had died from stab wounds but later attributed the death to a shooting.
A suspect has not been identified, according to Arias.
Officials would not disclose whether the shooting was gang-related but are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information about the shooting or who is in possession of surveillance video is asked to share it with police by calling 805-736-2341, ext. 8121. Information can be left anonymously.
SANTA MARIA
Valentine’s Pet Wellness, Adoption Day set for today
A Valentine’s Pet Wellness and Adoption Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Feb. 13, at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center at 510 E. Park Ave. by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.
“This is an excellent opportunity to find a ‘Fur-Ever’ Valentine by visiting with several dogs who are available for on-site adoption,” a city spokesman said.
Santa Barbara County Animal Services staff also will attend with adoptable dogs.
The event, sponsored in partnership with C.A.R.E. 4 Paws, is open to pet lovers of all ages, but children must be accompanied by an adult, the spokesman said.
Affordable, walk-in pet services will be offered low-income and senior pet owners in the C.A.R.E. 4 Paws mobile veterinary clinic.
An array of low-cost health and wellness services for dogs and cats will be available, including wellness exams, vaccines, flea treatments, ear cleaning, nail trimming, wound care, spaying and neutering surgeries plus dog licenses through Project Pet Safe.
Speakers scheduled to present information about animal services include Aimee Crispen, Petco Grooming Salon manager, at 9 a.m. and Haley Kipp, Petco dog trainer, at 10 a.m.
People wishing to help either Animal Services or C.A.R.E. 4 Paws may bring old towels, dog and cat treats and new pet toys to donate, the spokesman said.
People interested in adopting cats should contact Animal Services directly to arrange a visit to the shelter.