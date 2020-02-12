County Lines: Election officials say poll workers ‘desperately needed’

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

Election officials say poll workers ‘desperately needed’

Poll workers are desperately needed in Santa Barbara County for the March 3 Presidential Primary Election, and training for the volunteer positions is scheduled to start Tuesday.

Joseph Holland, county clerk-recorder-assessor and registrar of voters, said 26 volunteers are needed to serve as clerks in South County, and even more are needed throughout the county as back-up workers in case of last-minute cancellations.

Holland said community participation is key to staffing the nearly 170 precinct boards for the election.

“Poll workers are on the frontline of democracy; without them voting does not happen,” he said.

Each polling place has one or more precinct boards composed of one inspector and two to four clerks as well as a coordinator and, if needed, a traffic clerk.

Volunteers receive a stipend of $180 to $240 to work at a polling place on election day and to attend training.