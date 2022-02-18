SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Eight COVID-19 deaths reported over four-day period in county
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported eight additional deaths from COVID-19 between Tuesday and Friday, bringing the total number of deaths from the illness to 644.
Three deaths were reported between Tuesday and Thursday, followed by five on Friday, according to county public health data.
Six of the residents were over the age of 70 and two were between the ages of 30 and 49. One of the deaths was also associated with a congregate care site, according to county data.
Three of the individuals resided in Santa Barbara; two in Santa Maria; one in Orcutt; one in the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez and Ballard; and one in the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.
County health officials have reported 43 deaths from COVID-19 in February alone, making it the month with the highest death rate in over a year.
Seventy individuals are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, including 13 in the intensive care unit.
County health officials continue to urge residents to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent severe illness and death from the virus.
To find a nearby vaccine, visit myturn.ca.gov or call the county hotline at 211.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Sheriff's Office identifies 15 new COVID-19 cases at Main Jail
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified 15 new COVID-19 cases among inmates in an ongoing outbreak at the Main Jail, a sheriff's spokeswoman said Friday.
Thirteen cases currently remain active at the Main Jail, located at 4436 Calle Real in Santa Barbara, after 12 previously identified cases were considered cleared, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Since the current outbreak at the Main Jail began in early December, 277 total cases have been identified, including 58 symptomatic inmates, 218 asymptomatic inmates, and one who declined to answer.
Symptomatic inmates who test positive are moved into negative pressure cells in the facility, while those with asymptomatic cases are isolated from the general population in small cohorts, according to Zick. Those who have been exposed to a positive case are also separated from the general population.
SANTA MARIA
City Council to hold redistricting hearing on March 2
Members of the community are invited to comment on the city of Santa Maria's redistricting efforts at a public hearing March 2.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Minami Community Center, 600 W. Enos Drive. A Zoom link will also be made available to the public, however YouTube and public access streaming will be unavailable due to the meeting's location.
As a part of the city's transition from at-large to district representation, made in 2018, the council and other city officials are required to update its election map based on 2020 census information.
Voters are only able to cast a vote for the council member from the district they live in. Each council member is also required to have their primary residence in the district they represent. However, the mayorship is a citywide position.
The hearing will be the third of four the City Council has planned, with one being held in each of the four current districts. Officials must complete the process by April 17.
Staff reports and additional information can be found at https://cityofsantamaria.org/redistricting.
SANTA MARIA
Future Business Leaders of America participants moving on to state competition
Santa Maria High School’s Future Business Leaders of America made an impressive showing during the recent Gold Coast section conference competition.
“It was an eventful experience, and it was good to see some familiar faces after two years of being virtual,” said Nashali Vicente, Santa Maria High's chapter president.
The online tests started Feb. 9 and ended with workshops and awards on Feb. 12 at Westlake High School in Westlake. The 37 students participated in various business, financial, entrepreneurial and software systems development to qualify for the state FBLA conference in April.
Some of the workshops included at both the sectional and state contests include: Leading with a Decided Heart, Success Starts with the Word Yes and Preparing for Financial Independence.
Cindy Quaid, the Saints’ adviser, believes the competition is something her students won’t forget.
“Watching our SM FBLA members at the conference reminds me of how meaningful these experiences are for our students, especially when they are called up on stage to receive their recognition,’’ Quaid added.
There are over 500 student participants districtwide.