SANTA MARIA
Educator marks 40 years with high school district
A Santa Maria Joint Union High School District educator on Tuesday marked the 40th anniversary of her hiring at the district.
Emma Zubia-Perales, a special education instructional assistant at Santa Maria High School, celebrated the milestone with members of the administration, colleagues and friends.
“This is such an honor,’’ said Zubia-Perales in a new release. “I have the best job in the world.’’
Zubia-Perales graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1974 and was hired by the district on Nov. 19, 1979.
Acting Principal Steve Campbell praised Zubia-Perales' commitment to the Saint community.
“She is so sweet,’’ Campbell said. “I would hire her for another 40 years if I could."
LOMPOC VALLEY
Nominations sought for Lompoc Recognition Grove 2020 honorees
Nominations are being accepted from the community for individuals to honor in Lompoc's River Park Recognition Grove for 2020.
The Recognition Grove program is run by the Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commission, and honors Lompoc Valley residents who have made significant contributions to the community.
Applications for nomination can be obtained at www.cityoflompoc.com under the "News" heading. They must be submitted as detailed on the application by Monday, Dec. 9.
A $300 fee to cover the cost of the bronze recognition plaques must be submitted along with each application. Those funds will be returned to the applicant if his or her nominee is not selected for inclusion in Recognition Grove for 2020.
The new recognition plaques will be unveiled as part of Arbor Day celebrations in April 2020.
For more information or to request a hard copy of the application, contact Kathleen Forbes at 805-875-8034.
LOMPOC
Aquatic Center to host free swim instructor training classes
The Lompoc Recreation Division will offer a pair of free swim instructor training classes this month at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, 207 W. College Ave.
The classes, which are being put on to train instructor candidates to teach course's in the city's swim lesson programs, will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26. Participants must attend both sessions.
The training, for candidates 16 and older who are proficient swimmers, will be presented in a classroom learning format. Participants will be presented with an overview of the Lompoc Aquatic Center swim lesson programs, skills practice of stroke techniques, and given practice-teaching assignments that will give them experience in teaching program materials. Participants also will have the opportunity to shadow an instructor during actual swim classes.
Participants should note that the two-day course provides the training needed to teach swim classes at the Lompoc Aquatic Center. No nationally-recognized certification will be given upon training completion, and the training is not transferable to other aquatic facilities. Participants who complete the training will have the opportunity to apply for a position as a swim instructor at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
Registration for the class can be completed at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave., by phone at 805-875-8100, or online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation.