Santa Maria
Economic Summit to examine North County growth Tuesday
A panel of local experts will discuss how North County cities can accommodate a growing economy and population at the 2019 North County Economic Summit set for Tuesday in Santa Maria.
The UCSB Economic Forecast Project event, titled “How to Grow a City,” will feature presentations by five people with their fingers on the area’s economic pulse and a panel discussion.
Speakers will include Peter Rupert, executive director of the UCSB Economic Forecast Project, and Steve McCarty, a partner in McCarty Davis Commercial Real Estate in San Luis Obispo, who will also moderate the panel discussion.
Also scheduled to speak are Shad Springer, director of utilities for the city of Santa Maria; A.J. Cisney, general manager of Rancho Guadalupe and managing partner at Blair Crop Services in Santa Maria; and Bob Braitman, founder of Braitman & Associates consulting firm in Ventura.
The summit will begin with check-in and a reception from 7:30 to 8 a.m. in the Marian Theatre at Allan Hancock College, 800 S. College Drive.
Individual presentations are set for 8 to 10:15 a.m., followed by the panel discussion.
Tickets are $50 at the door and include a continental breakfast and a copy of the 2019 North Santa Barbara County Economic Outlook Report.
Parking will be available in Lot 3 in front of the theater.
For more information, call 805-893-5148, email kennethfreeland@ucsb.edu or visit www.efp.ucsb.edu.
Lompoc
Suspect in Tuesday night's firearm assault arrested
A man suspected of threatening another man with a gun Tuesday night was located and arrested Friday by officers from Lompoc Police Department.
Rafael Vivanco, 20, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with an enhancement for being a member of a criminal street gang, making criminal threats, being a gang member in possession of a loaded firearm, possessing a firearm without a serial number and possessing a short-barrel rifle.
Police Cpl. B. Guerra said officers were called to the 300 block of North K Street on a report of a man with a gun Tuesday evening and located a man who said Vivanco had pointed a firearm at him and threatened him.
Vivanco apparently fled the area before officers arrived, but they allegedly located a sawed-off .22-caliber rifle at his residence, Guerra said.
The suspect was located Friday at an undisclosed location and taken into custody.
Lompoc
Juvenile arrested in April gang-related shooting
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested by Lompoc police in connection to an April 26 shooting that left a man wounded in the 300 block of West Maple Avenue, a police spokesman said.
The boy, an active gang member, was identified as one of the suspects during the course of the investigation and was located Friday by the Lompoc Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit and taken into custody, police Sgt. Bryan Dillard said.
Dillard said the boy, who was not named because of his age, was booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall on suspicion of attempted murder with a gang enhancement.
The boy is suspected of being involved in a shooting around 8 p.m. April 26 that left a documented adult gang member with a single through-and-through bullet wound to his upper torso that was not considered life-threatening.
Police were contacted by Lompoc Valley Medical Center personnel after the wounded man arrived at the emergency room seeking treatment.
The victim was uncooperative with police and initially gave a false location for the crime.
Police are not releasing the victim’s name because the investigation is continuing, but Dillard said detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.