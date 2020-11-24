County Lines: Early Monday morning fire destroys travel trailer

ORCUTT
Early Monday morning fire destroys travel trailer
Four people were displaced from their homes, but no one was injured early Monday morning when fire engulfed a large travel trailer located between two homes on Amethyst Drive in Orcutt, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman said.
The blaze was initially reported as a structure fire at 3:38 a.m., but the first of four engines dispatched on the call arrived to find the travel trailer fully involved in flames, County Fire spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said.
Firefighters from the first engine laid a hose line and began to aggressively attack the flames, Bertucelli said, while crews from subsequent engines deployed hoses to prevent the fire from spreading to the houses, whose occupants were evacuated.
A check of the homes found no evidence of flames in the walls or attic, although both houses had charred eaves. One sustained minor smoke damage, Bertucelli said.
The American Red Cross was notified of the four displaced individuals, he said, adding the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
SANTA MARIA
Additional COVID-19 testing available through Wednesday
Expanded COVID-19 testing is available at a temporary testing site next to the Santa Maria Health Care Center on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
Testing at 2115 Centerpointe Parkway in Santa Maria will be available from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3 p.m. All tests are free.
Appointments are required to receive testing, and walk-ins will not be accepted.
To make a testing appointment for the next day, visit the county Public Health Department testing page at publichealthsbc.org/testing and select the scheduling option.
Registration for next-day appointments ends at 5 p.m., or when all time slots for the day are filled.
Free COVID-19 testing also continues to be available at state-run OptumServe sites in Santa Maria, Buellton and Goleta. To make an appointment at one of these sites, visit lhi.care/covidtesting.
CENTRAL COAST
CHP plans maximum enforcement on Hwy 101
California Highway Patrol’s Coastal Division will have all available officers patrolling Highway 101 in a maximum enforcement corridor operation Wednesday, a CHP spokesman said.
Although officers and supervisors will be educating motorists and enforcing traffic safety laws throughout the division, efforts will be concentrated on Highway 101, where officers will be on the lookout for unsafe driving, including seat belt violations, excessive speed, distracted driving and signs of impairment.
Thanksgiving weekend is one of the busiest travel times in the country, and the day before Thanksgiving has traditionally been the busiest travel day of the holiday period, said Officer Shannan Sams from the CHP’s Santa Barbara Area Office.
The CHP’s Coastal Division stretches more than 300 miles along the Highway 101 corridor from the Hollister-Gilroy area to Moorpark and includes 11 CHP area patrol offices.
On the day before Thanksgiving last year, Coastal Division officers responded to 52 traffic collisions, including seven with injuries and one involving an intoxicated driver.
Sams said the Coastal Division will be working hard to ensure the number of crashes do not increase this year.
“The mission of the California Highway Patrol is to provide the highest level of safety, service and security with the primary goal of protecting and saving lives,” said Coastal Division Chief L.D. Maples.
“This year, we are all dealing with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic,” Maples said. “So, first, be mindful of public health guidelines. For those who chose to travel, you can help us out on the roadways; be respectful to fellow drivers; do not speed; wear your seat belts; and do not drive while distracted or intoxicated.”
