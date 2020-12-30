County Lines: Dutch Bros Coffee drive-through opening Thursday

SANTA MARIA
Dutch Bros Coffee drive-through opening Thursday
The long-awaited Dutch Bros Coffee drive-through store in Santa Maria is opening Thursday at 1790 N. Broadway, said a spokeswoman for the Oregon-based company that was started by two brothers looking to get out of the dairy business.
Nicole Frohnauer is the local operator of the company-owned outlet that will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
“We’re stoked to open our first shop in Santa Maria and start making drinks for our new neighbors,” Frohnauer said Wednesday. “We can’t wait to see everyone tomorrow.”
In addition to a proprietary brand of handcrafted hot coffee drinks, Dutch Bros also serves nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee, smoothies, frosts, freezes, teas and a private-label Blue Rebel energy drink.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Guadalupe man killed, 1 injured in Dec. 22 shooting on Escalante Street
A 19-year-old Guadalupe man was killed and another person was injured in a Dec. 22 shooting that occurred on Escalante Street, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman.
Jesus Felipe Garcia died as a result of the shooting that occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Escalante Street, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Garcia sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital, where he died later that night. The official cause of death will be included in a finalized autopsy report that has yet to be released, Zick said.
The identity, including the gender, and the status of the person who was injured were not released.
No arrests have been made, and any information about suspects was not provided.
The Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances of the shooting, including whether it was gang-related, at the request of the Guadalupe Police Department, according to Zick.
SANTA MARIA
No trash, green waste collection on New Year's
The Santa Maria Utilities Department will not offer trash or green waste pickup or street sweeping on Friday, New Year's Day.
Residents can place their bins on the curb by 6:30 a.m. the next day, Saturday, for collection, according to city spokeswoman Mark van de Kamp.
The Santa Maria Landfill will be closed on Friday for the holiday, and will reopen at 7 a.m. Saturday.
City utility offices also will be closed Friday and will reopen at 7 a.m. Monday, with information available over the weekend by calling 805-925-0951, ext. 7253.
Free curbside pickup of Christmas trees will begin next week on residential solid waste collection routes from Monday to Friday, van de Kamp said.
All trees must be placed 3 feet away from bins on the curb, and must be free of ornaments, tinsel and other decorations. Artificial and flocked trees will not be accepted.
Charges will be applied for tree pickup after Friday, Jan. 8.
For more information, contact the city Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.
