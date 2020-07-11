County Lines: Dunes Center receives grant to put collections online

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Santa Maria man sentenced to jail after meeting 'minor' for sex
A Santa Maria man on Tuesday was sentenced to jail time in San Luis Obispo County after arranging a February meeting with a supposed teenager he met online who was actually an undercover police officer.
Kent Soriano Feliciano, 27, received a sentence of 180 days in San Luis Obispo County Jail after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor charge of arranging a meeting with a minor June 8, a District Attorney's Office spokeswoman said.
Feliciano was originally charged in March with an additional felony count of arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes, but that charge was dismissed.
Additionally, Feliciano received three years of probation, and he will have to register as a sex offender upon his release from custody.
He is credited for one day of time served, although he could be released halfway through his sentence for good behavior, the spokeswoman said.
Feliciano was arrested Feb. 19 in the 1100 block of West Branch Street in Arroyo Grande after meeting with someone he believed was a 15-year-old victim for sex.
But the minor, whom Feliciano had first met online, turned out to be an undercover Arroyo Grande police detective, Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth said.
GUADALUPE
Dunes Center receives grant to put collections online
Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center will soon make its collections and educational programs available online as the result of a National Endowment for the Humanities grant, a Dunes Center spokesman said.
The Dunes Center was one of more than 2,300 cultural organizations that requested $370 million in project funding from the National Endowment for the Humanitied CARES grant program, said Doug Jenzen, executive director of the center.
Just 317, or about 14% of the applicants, received funding, Jenzen said.
The grants are designed to allow cultural organizations to retain staff to curate and preserve humanities collections, advance humanities research and maintain buildings and core operations, he said.
Jenzen said it was an honor to be chosen since the grant process is highly competitive and this is the only time the center has applied for funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Jenzen said the center shifted its approach to disseminating knowledge as soon as the COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders were issued by surveying parents and teachers to see what the community would need.
As a result, the center began creating activities families could do in the home, backyard or neighborhood and has released multiple activities each week via social media.
The center is also migrating its collections to a cloud-based platform that can be accessed by researchers and scholars from any location with internet access, Jenzen said.
