County Lines: Dunes Center offers at-home activities with one click

GUADALUPE
Dunes Center offers at-home activities with one click
Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center has launched a new area on its website to provide access to all the activities it has created for students who haven’t been able to attend classes during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.
Dunes Center at Home is where all the daily activities designed to prevent the loss of learning will live on the website, said Doug Jenzen, executive director of the center.
The home activities are an alternative to the Dunes Center’s usual in-class programs to enrich state curriculum, field trips to the beach and hands-on activities that provide learning opportunities for children who can’t go home right after school.
“We need to continue to develop minds and create awareness about the world around us even while we wait to start our next chapter,” Jenzen said.
The Dunes Center in conjunction with the Santa Barbara County United Way is also creating activity kits for families to pick up during the summer and uploading its permanent collections to the website to provide access to all the center’s materials.
Jenzen said the center is joining other Santa Barbara County institutions to create a video series of multidisciplinary learning activities delivered by a different museum each episode via public access TV and YouTube.
For more information and to access the at-home activities, visit www.dunescenter.org and click on Dunes Center at Home in the drop-down menu under Educational Programs.
SANTA MARIA
Blueberry farm open for picking
Santa Maria-based farm, U-Pick Blueberries, has announced its fruit-picking season has officially begun.
The family-friendly, small-scale farm located at 3665 Dominion Road in Santa Maria, offers both pesticide-free blueberries and strawberries for the picking.
Social distancing protocols are asked to be observed.
The strawberry-picking season began April 15, and two days later blueberries were ready to be harvested.
Blueberry U-Pick season runs through July.
The farm is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Sunday, although hours of operation may vary as berries are available.
For more information, visit youpickberries.com, or contact the farm at 805-260-0497.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Buellton, Solvang libraries now offering 1-on-1 virtual tech tutoring
As a result of the COVID-19 stay-at-home order, more people are relying on technology for work, staying in touch with friends and family, as well as for general entertainment.
Understanding that the use of technology may bring challenges to some, the Goleta Valley Library, which includes the Buellton and Solvang libraries, is offering its patrons virtual one-on-one "Tech Tutoring."
“I am very excited to be able to offer this new service to the community," said Library Director Allison Gray. "We want to make sure everyone feels connected at this time and is able to take advantage of the library’s different online offerings. We encourage anyone who needs help with their technology to take advantage of this new program.”
In addition to digital household devices like laptops, tablets, cellphones, smart TVs, patrons can also request assistance with accessing the library's downloadable free virtual options, e-books, audiobooks, movies, TV shows, graphic novels, and magazines.
According to the director, assistance from a trained library staff member is now being offered by appointment Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sessions are 30 or 60 minutes, depending on the help needed.
To request an appointment, patrons are asked to contact the library for an appointment at 805-964-7878 or complete a tutoring request form online at GoletaValleyLibrary.org. A staff member will confirm the date and time.
Spanish language support is also available at www.cityofgoleta.org/city-hall/goleta-valley-library/i-want-to/asistencia-de-tecnolog-a-en-l-nea
For access to all of the library’s free electronic resources, programs and activities that include personalized reading lists and audiobook home delivery, visit GoletaValleyLibrary.org
