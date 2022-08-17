SANTA MARIA
DUI/driver's license checkpoint to be conducted Friday night
A sobriety/driver's license checkpoint will be conducted from 6 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday within Santa Maria city limits.
The Santa Maria Area CHP is partnering with the Santa Maria Police Department in the effort to remove impaired drivers from the roads and, also, act as a psychological deterrent, according to a CHP spokesman.
Officers will be contacting drivers passing through the checkpoint, looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, along with proper licensing.
Those caught driving impaired can expect jail, license suspension and insurance cost increases, as well as fines, fees, DUI classes and other expenses that can exceed $10,000, the spokesman said.
The delay for motorists should be minimal, he added.
Funding for the checkpoint is provided by a grant from the Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Administration.
SANTA BARBARA
Meet the Winemaker series to return starting Sunday
The Santa Barbara Wine Collective is bringing back the popular Meet the Winemaker series, with the first to be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at the wine collective's Santa Barbara-based storefront.
Attendees will enjoy a complimentary tasting with featured winemakers Greg Brewer of Brewer-Clifton Wines and Sonja Magdevski of Casa Dumetz Wines who will discuss their passions and stories behind their craft.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions and interact in an intimate setting.
No ticket or reservation is required to attend.
Santa Barbara Wine Collective is located at 131 Anacapa St., Suite C, in Santa Barbara.
SANTA MARIA
Police Department to host career open house
The Santa Maria Police Department will host an open house for those interested in exploring law enforcement careers later this month.
Police Chief Marc Schneider is inviting potential recruits as well as those from other departments to visit the department, located at 1111 W. Betteravia Road, during an open house from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
Those interested in attending can RSVP with Chrissy Alvarez at 805-928-3781, ext. 2144, or via email at joinsmpd@cityofsantamaria.org.
SANTA YNEZ
Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to perform at Chumash Casino Resort
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons will take the stage at the Chumash Casino Resort Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday to perform their hits from the 60s and 70s.
The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990 and has sold an estimated 100 million records worldwide.
Valli, group frontman, is known for his falsetto voice, having drawn inspiration at an early age from jazz, doo-wop and soul, and artists like The Drifters, Rose Murphy and Frank Sinatra.
Born Francesco Stephen Castelluccio, Valli realized that he needed a stage name. He changed it to “Valley” and eventually “Valli” after friend and country singer “Texas” Jean Valli. And in 1960, The Four Seasons was formed in Newark — with Valli as lead vocalist.
The group achieved commercial success in 1962 with their hit single “Sherry,” which landed at No. 1 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and R&B charts. The group’s next two singles — “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “Walk Like a Man” — were also No. 1 hits.
They went on to become one of the biggest pop-rock acts of the 1960s, with more than two dozen Top 40 hits during the decade, including “Candy Girl,” “Dawn (Go Away),” “Rag Doll,” “Working My Way Back to You” and “Opus 17 (Don’t You Worry About Me).”
Valli also earned nine Top 40 hits as a solo artist, including 1967’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” which earned a Gold Record, reaching No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.
In 1978, he released the title song for the movie “Grease,” which sold over seven million copies. The group is also the inspiration for the critically acclaimed Broadway musical “Jersey Boys.”
Tickets for the show are $79, $89, $99, $114 and $129, and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
The resort is located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, and is an age 21-and-older venue.