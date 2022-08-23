SANTA MARIA
DUI checkpoints net 3 arrests, 18 citations
Three people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and 18 citations were issued in twin DUI checkpoints over the weekend in Santa Maria, a police spokesman said.
The back-to-back checkpoints were conducted by Santa Maria Police Department officers from 6 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday and from 6 p.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday.
At the first checkpoint in the 900 block of West Main Street, two people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, and eight drivers were cited for suspicion of operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended or revoked license, said traffic Sgt. Mike McGehee.
No drivers were arrested for other criminal offenses at the checkpoint where 171 vehicles were screened, McGehee said.
During the Saturday checkpoint in the 1400 block of South Broadway, one driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, and 10 drivers were cited for suspicion of operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended or revoked license.
McGehee said no drivers were arrested for other criminal offenses at the checkpoint that screened a total of 264 vehicles.
Checkpoint locations are selected based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests, McGehee said, noting the primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests but to increase public safety by deterring people from driving impaired.
Additional checkpoints will be held in the coming months, he said.
SANTA MARIA
Police Department to host career open house
The Santa Maria Police Department will host an open house this week for those interested in exploring law enforcement careers.
Police Chief Marc Schneider is inviting potential recruits as well as those from other departments to visit the department, located at 1111 W. Betteravia Road, during an open house from noon to 2 p.m. Friday.
Those interested in attending can RSVP with Chrissy Alvarez at 805-928-3781, ext. 2144, or via email at joinsmpd@cityofsantamaria.org.
LOMPOC
LVMC hosting free lecture about dangers of secondhand smoke
A cost-free lecture about the health-related risks behind secondhand smoke will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, 1515 E. Ocean Ave.
Renata Valladares, Santa Barbara County Tobacco Prevention and Cannabis Education program coordinator, will lead a discussion on the dangers of secondhand smoke exposure as it relates to tobacco and cannabis.
Secondhand smoke is said to contain more than 7,000 chemicals with a minimum of 70 that are cancer-causing.
Valladares, who earned her master's degree in global health from Northwestern University, will begin the presentation at 6 p.m. at the hospital's Ocean’s Seven Café.
The program is part of the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation’s ongoing community education lecture series.
Upon entrance to the event, all visitors will be screened and required to mask while inside the hospital in compliance with Public Health safety guidelines.
SOLVANG
State of the City address slated for Wednesday
Solvang elected officials and leaders will deliver news on the city's state of affairs from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Craft House at Corque, 420 Alisal Road.
The luncheon event will feature presentations by special guest speaker State Controller Betty Yee, Mayor Charlie Uhrig and City Manager Xenia Bradford.
The event will begin at 11:30 a.m., and a meet and greet with Yee will follow.
According to the program agenda, both Uhrig and Bradford will provide an update on city services provided to the community, accomplishments and key strategic initiatives from the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Bradford also will discuss the need for future revenue-generating options — including a sales tax increase, a transient occupancy tax increase, or formation of a business improvement district — to further support city infrastructure, quality of life for residents and a thriving downtown economy.
The program is hosted by the Solvang Chamber of Commerce and is open to the public.
Tickets at $50 include lunch and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/377563792467. For more information, call the Solvang Chamber of Commerce at 805-688-0701.