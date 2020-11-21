County Lines: Dudley reappointed chairwoman of POST

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Dudley reappointed chairwoman of POST
Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley, of Santa Barbara, was reappointed chairwoman of the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, where she has served in that capacity since 2016, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday.
The position requires state Senate confirmation and carries no compensation.
POST was established in 1959 to set minimum selection and training standards for California law enforcement officers and departments. It is funded by penalty assessments on criminal offenders and traffic fines rather than taxes.
The program is voluntary and incentive-based, and more than 600 agencies participate.
A member of POST since 2013, Dudley has served as the county’s district attorney since 2010 and was a deputy district attorney for the county from 1990 to 2010.
Prior to that, she was director of Child Development Programs at the Santa Barbara County Community Action Commission from 1984 to 1988 and Child Development director at the Children’s Home Society of California from 1979 to 1984.
She earned a master of education degree in early childhood education from Antioch University, a master of arts degree in education from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and a juris doctor from the Santa Barbara College of Law.
SANTA MARIA
Rec and Parks plans drive-in holiday concerts for local seniors
To help residents safely celebrate the spirit of the holiday season, the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will hold two drive-in holiday concerts for local seniors during the month of December.
Both free concerts will take place at Elwin Mussell Senior Center, and are reserved for residents 50 years of age and older, said city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
On Dec. 3, the department will host a “Car-o-Ling” concert featuring the Monotone Trio from noon to 1 p.m., with familiar holiday tunes and chances to sing along, van de Kamp said.
Another concert will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 17, with holiday music from the Simply Saxes Quartet and a holiday singalong for the finale.
This concert is organized in partnership with the Santa Maria Senior Citizens Club through a grant from the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County, van de Kamp said.
To register for the drive-in concerts and for more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
The Elwin Mussell Senior Center is located at 510 E. Park Ave.
VANDENBERG VILLAGE
Library receives new book drop, resumes book returns
The Vandenberg Village Library recently installed a new book drop next to the parking lot for convenient drive-up deposits, thanks to funding from the Friends of the Lompoc Public Library System.
The new, larger book drop with increased storage capacity has enabled the Lompoc Library to reopen the Vandenberg Village-based book drop, joining the main library, according to city officials.
Book drops at both library branches now are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and are currently accepting book and material returns.
The library's previous book drop, which was smaller, run-down and experiencing water leakage when it rained, had been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials reported.
The Village Library is located at 3755 Constellation Road and the Lompoc Library main branch is located at 501 E. North Ave.
Book donations are not currently accepted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information on the book drops or other library-related matters, contact library staff direct at 805-875-8781.
