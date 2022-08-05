SANTA MARIA
Drugs seized, one arrested on multiple felony charges
One man was arrested and “a massive amount” of illegal drugs were seized Thursday when detectives served a search warrant at a north Santa Maria home, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.
Victor Olivera-Hernandez, 21, was arrested by detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of child cruelty, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of narcotics for sale, all felonies, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
He was being held in lieu of $250,000 enhanced bail, Zick said.
Detectives served the search warrant about 7 a.m. at a house in the 100 block of North Curryer Street, where they allegedly found dangerous narcotics in areas accessible to children who were living at the home.
Zick said drugs seized at the home included 17,000 suspected counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills, 22.5 pounds of cannabis flower, 27 grams of MDMA, also known as ecstasy, 218 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 3 grams of cocaine and hundreds of LSD tabs.
She did not say what led to the search warrant being served.
SANTA MARIA
Fall semester at Hancock College starts with Hancock Hello
The fall semester at Hancock College will begin with the annual student orientation event Hancock Hello.
The free, in-person orientation that is open to new and returning students and parents will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday on the Santa Maria campus.
Hancock Hello is designed to welcome students and introduce them to campus resources. The event will feature multiple workshop sessions in English and Spanish, covering topics like financial aid, tips for college success and more.
The event will also include a guided tour, information booths for student clubs and student support services.
To learn more about the Hancock Hello and view a schedule of events, visit www.hancockcollege.edu/hello.
SOLVANG
PCPA to debut ‘Into the Woods’ at Festival Theater Thursday
The PCPA production of "Into the Woods" will debut under the stars at the newly renovated Solvang Festival Theater on Thursday.
The musical production that runs through Sunday, Sept. 4, will bring together a cast of everyone’s favorite storybook characters for "a fractured fairytale like you’ve never seen."
When the Baker and his wife learn that a witch’s curse left them childless, the two set off on a journey into the woods to break the spell. Their paths cross with Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival, and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. Even a big bad wolf, Little Red Cap and Rapunzel enter the storyline.
As the story goes, wishes are granted, but the consequences follow closely behind.
Tickets range from $43.50 to $62, based on day and time, and may increase upon demand. To purchase, contact the box office at 805-922-8313 or visit www.pcpa.org.
Tickets for the opening night reception are $100 and include a premium seat, preshow charcuterie box and intermission hospitality. For each of the tickets sold, $35 will be donated to PCPA’s scholarship to support acting and technical theater students.
Performances are subject to change.
The latest COVID guidelines will be posted on the website as performance dates near.
SOLVANG
State of the City address slated for Aug. 24
Solvang elected officials and leaders will deliver news on the city's state of affairs from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Craft House at Corque, 420 Alisal Road.
The luncheon event will feature presentations by special guest speaker State Controller Betty Yee, Mayor Charlie Uhrig and City Manager Xenia Bradford.
The event will begin at 11:30 a.m., and a meet and greet with Yee will follow.
According to the program agenda, both Uhrig and Bradford will provide an update on city services provided to the community, accomplishments and key strategic initiatives from the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Bradford also will discuss the need for future revenue-generating options — including a sales tax increase, a transient occupancy tax increase, or formation of a business improvement district — to further support city infrastructure, quality of life for residents and a thriving downtown economy.
The program is hosted by the Solvang Chamber of Commerce and is open to the public.
Tickets at $50 include lunch and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/377563792467. For more information, call the Chamber at 805-688-0701.