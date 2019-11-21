SANTA BARBARA
Driver pleads not guilty to murder of Solvang mother, kids in Hwy 154 crash
A Santa Barbara man charged in the deaths of a Solvang mother and her two children in a fiery car wreck on Highway 154 pleaded not guilty to their murders Wednesday, according to a Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman.
John Roderick Dungan, 28, appeared in court Wednesday morning before Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Cliff Anderson to enter his plea.
Dungan is charged with three counts of murder for the deaths of 34-year-old Rebecca Vanessa Goss Bley and her children, 2-year-old Lucienne Bley Gleason and 4-month-old Desmond Bley Gleason. Bley and her two children were killed in a three-car collision near the Cold Spring Bridge on Oct. 25.
Additionally, Dungan is charged with an enhancement of committing a felony while released from custody on a prior offense.
Dungan still has an unresolved case from March in which he is charged with stalking, having a concealed firearm inside of a vehicle and a large capacity magazine-related charge.
Dungan is accused of intentionally slamming his 2014 Chevrolet Camaro into Bley's 2013 Chevy Volt, according to Cmdr. Cindy Ponce of the Santa Barbara California Highway Patrol, who added that the case is still under investigation.
He was hospitalized for serious injuries he sustained in the crash but has since recovered and is in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail on no bail.
Dungan is scheduled to reappear before Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Thomas Adams on Jan. 31, 2020, for a preliminary hearing setting.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Head-on collision on Hwy 101 in Orcutt injures three early Wednesday
At least two people were hospitalized following an early morning head-on collision on Highway 101 in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
At 5:45 a.m., emergency personnel responded to the collision on southbound Highway 101 at the Clark Avenue exit involving a grey sedan and at least one other vehicle.
Three people were injured, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Daniel Bertucelli, with two needing medical evaluation at Marian Regional Medical Center for moderate injuries. Minor injuries were reported in the third case.
When emergency responders arrived on scene, they discovered the sedan, with major front end damage to the driver's side.
One person still was inside an involved vehicle, but no extrication was needed.
Two Santa Barbara County Fire Department engines and a battalion chief responded to the collision, in addition to Calstar and one American Medical Response ambulance, Bertucelli said.
A Fire Department engine remained on scene to assist in cleanup and securing the scene, Bertucelli said, adding that law enforcement also remained on scene to conduct an investigation.
LOMPOC
Museum program to focus on Honda Point naval disaster
The Lompoc Museum is slated to offer a free program tonight that focuses on the Honda Point disaster, which occurred off the Santa Barbara County coast in 1923 and remains the largest peacetime loss of U.S. Navy ships.
The program is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Stone Pine Hall, 210 South H St.
It will include a 15-minute screening of the 1992 Huell Howser program "Devil’s Jaw," which will be followed by a presentation updating what is currently known about the tragedy.
The event will be the first in a series of presentations that will review and revisit some classic Huell Howser TV shows about Lompoc and the surrounding area, according to the Lompoc Museum.
The Honda Point disaster continues to draw visitors to local museums, historical societies, and a section of rugged coastline for a glimpse of what happened to a squadron of Navy destroyers on that fateful foggy night more than 96 years ago.
On the evening of Sept. 8, 1923, seven destroyers ran aground at Honda Point, a few miles from the northern side of the Santa Barbara Channel off Point Arguello.
Two other ships grounded, but were able to maneuver free of the rocks. Twenty-three sailors died in the disaster.
The program at the Lompoc Museum will include commentary from James Carucci, an archaeologist and cultural resource manager with more than 20 years local experience, according to the Lompoc Museum.
For more information on the program, contact the Lompoc Museum at 805-736-3888 or lompocmuseum@gmail.com or visit the facility at 200 South H St.