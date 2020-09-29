County Lines: Driver killed in single-vehicle rollover on Hwy 135 near Orcutt

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Driver killed in single-vehicle rollover on Hwy 135
One person was killed Saturday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 135 near Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The rollover occurred shortly after 7 a.m. near Highway 135 and Graciosa Road, approximately 7 miles south of Orcutt, according to County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
The vehicle's driver, who was the sole occupant, was declared dead at the scene, according to Bertucelli. The driver has yet to be identified.
The cause of the rollover remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.
Responding agencies included two engines and a battalion chief from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, an American Medical Response ambulance, and units from the California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
SANTA YNEZ
SM man injured, arrested in collision near Chumash Casino
A Santa Maria man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing his vehicle and injuring his juvenile passenger shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday near the Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A 2004 Jeep Liberty, driven by 42-year-old Rudy Lopez, was traveling westbound on Highway 246 east of Casino Drive when it swerved to the right and collided with a traffic light pole, according to CHP Officer Keith Rogers.
The wreck critically injured the Lopez, who was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. The juvenile passenger, who is also from Santa Maria but was not identified because of his age, sustained moderate injuries, according to Rogers.
The driver and passenger both were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Responding units included two engines and a battalion chief from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and an American Medical Response ambulance.
The collision, which caused major damage to the Jeep, remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Cannabis storefront license applications available
Applications for cannabis storefront retail sales license applications became available today, giving potential operators 34 days to prepare documents needed to apply for a license from Santa Barbara County.
Applications only can be filed between 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, and 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, a county spokesman said.
Chapter 50 of the County Code limits the number of storefront retail licenses to one in each of six community plan areas, three of which are located in the North County — Orcutt, Los Alamos and Santa Ynez Valley.
Initially, operators of storefront retail cannabis locations were to be chose through a random drawing, but in January the County Board of Supervisors adopted a merit-based scoring system for selecting eligible licensees.
Virtual meetings were held in July to gather community input on retail storefront operations, and in August the supervisors adopted two criteria-based scoresheets for evaluating business operations and neighborhood compatibility plans that must be submitted with license applications.
Applications are available at cannabis.countyofsb.org/retail.sbc, where there are links to the county’s Cannabis Permitting and Zoning Map and Land Use and Zoning Map.
Other links on the website include frequently asked questions, a PowerPoint presentation in English and Spanish and videos of each community meeting, the spokesman said.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Third suspect arrested in Blacklake killing
A third suspect was arrested Monday in the 2018 killing of Joseph Martin Govey at the same golf course where the victim’s body was found, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.
Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives arrested 33-year-old Benjamin Mersai of Grover Beach at 4:48 p.m., as he was recreating at Blacklake Golf Resort in the 1400-block of Golf Course Lane in Nipomo, said spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Mersai was to be booked at the Main Jail on suspicion of murder, conspiracy and being an accessory to murder, all felonies, and will be held without bail, Zick said.
Detectives arrested 35-year-old Kimberly Machleit and 37-year-old Donald Anderson, both from Santa Maria, on Sept. 22 on suspicion of killing and dismembering Govey in December 2018.
Machleit and Anderson both remain in custody, and the court has ordered that Machleit be held without bail, Zick said. Anderson’s bail was set at $1 million.
Investigators believe Govey was killed and dismembered in Santa Maria before his body was disposed of in a pond at the Blacklake Golf Resort, where detectives and members of the sheriff's dive team retrieved his remains as part of an ongoing missing person’s case.
Detectives have not released a motive for the killing.
