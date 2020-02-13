County Lines: Driver killed in alleged DUI crash identified

SANTA MARIA
Driver killed in alleged DUI crash identified
A 37-year-old Santa Maria man was identified as the driver killed in an alleged DUI collision that occurred Feb. 7 near the intersection of Blosser and Stowell roads.
Leonel Tinoco was named as the driver of the Nissan sports car that was struck by an Acura sedan driven by 25-year-old Michael Anthony Lee at approximately 1:19 a.m. along Stowell Road, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Russell Mengel.
Both drivers were traveling eastbound when Tinoco's Nissan struck a light pole and came to a halt between Hanson Way and Blosser Road, where Lee's Acura broadsided the sports car, according to Mengel.
When police arrived, they discovered Tinoco dead at the scene and Lee with minor injuries, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Paul Flores.
Lee was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and later arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence causing injury, according to Santa Maria Police.
He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $100,000. Charges had not been filed against Lee as of Thursday morning.
Alcohol and speed are suspected as factors for both drivers in the collision, Mengel said.
A section of Stowell Road between Hanson Way and Blosser Road was closed for more than 10 hours as the Santa Maria Police Department's Traffic Bureau investigated the collision.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Tuesday last day to file as write-in candidate in March 3 primary
Citizens who want to run for a federal, state or county office in the March 3 Primary Election but missed the candidate filing deadline only have until Tuesday to file as write-in candidates.
Under California election laws, write-in candidates are not allowed in the General Election unless one of the two top vote-getters in the primary is a write-in candidate, who would then move on to the November ballot.
To qualify as a write-in candidate for U.S. Congress, state Senate or state Assembly, a citizen must file a statement of candidacy with the County Elections Office that includes the individual’s full name and complete residence address.
The statement also must include a declaration that the citizen is a write-in candidate, which office the candidate is seeking, the date of the election and a 10-year history of political party preference.
In addition, the candidate must submit nomination papers with at least 40 but no more than 60 registered voters from within the district or other political subdivision for the office being sought.
No filing fee is charged for write-in candidates.
Declaration of write-in candidacy and nomination papers are available at the County Elections Offices at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria and 401 E. Cypress St., Room 102, in Lompoc.
For more information, call the County Elections Office toll-free at 800-722-8683.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Diablo Canyon Power Plant Unit 2 reactor shut down for maintenance
Diablo Canyon Power Plant operators removed Unit 2 from service Thursday to perform maintenance on the control rod drive system, said a spokeswoman for plant owners Pacific Gas and Electric Co.
Susan Hosn, senior manager of PG&E’s Marketing and Communications, said the reactor shutdown will have no impact on customers’ electrical service.
Hosn said the maintenance can’t be performed while the unit is operating, and once the work is complete, Unit 2 will be returned to service.
Diablo Canyon’s twin reactors operate independently, and Unit 1 is continuing to function at full power, she said.
When both units are in full operation, they produce approximately 2,300 net megawatts of electricity.