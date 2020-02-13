County Lines: Driver killed in alleged DUI crash identified

A section of Stowell Road between Hanson Way and Blosser Road was closed for more than 10 hours as the Santa Maria Police Department's Traffic Bureau investigated the collision.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

Tuesday last day to file as write-in candidate in March 3 primary

Citizens who want to run for a federal, state or county office in the March 3 Primary Election but missed the candidate filing deadline only have until Tuesday to file as write-in candidates.

Under California election laws, write-in candidates are not allowed in the General Election unless one of the two top vote-getters in the primary is a write-in candidate, who would then move on to the November ballot.

To qualify as a write-in candidate for U.S. Congress, state Senate or state Assembly, a citizen must file a statement of candidacy with the County Elections Office that includes the individual’s full name and complete residence address.

The statement also must include a declaration that the citizen is a write-in candidate, which office the candidate is seeking, the date of the election and a 10-year history of political party preference.