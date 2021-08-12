SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Driver in Hwy 135 rollover crash ID’d
The driver injured in a rollover crash early Wednesday morning on Highway 135 near Harris Grade Road has been identified as Steven Fowles, 22, of Santa Maria, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Fowles was driving his 1998 Volvo southbound on Highway 135 at an excessive speed about 2:05 a.m. when he made an unsafe turning movement north of Harris Grade due to his level of intoxication, the CHP said.
The turn combined with the high speed caused the right front wheel to buckle and detach, sending the Volvo into a series of rollovers in a large dirt pullout, where it finally came to rest on its remaining three wheels, the CHP report said.
Fowles, who was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, suffered major injuries, complained of back pain and was transported by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center.
LOMPOC
Gang member arrested for firearms violation
An 18-year-old Lompoc man was arrested early Tuesday morning after he was allegedly found in possession of a loaded semiautomatic handgun, a Lompoc Police Department spokesman said.
Anthony Moralez, who police said is a documented gang member and a convicted felon, was arrested in the alley between the 500 blocks of North K and L streets about 12:45 a.m.
Sgt. Sergio Arias said Moralez was spotted in the alley by officers on a routine patrol who discovered he was carrying the PFC9-style unregistered ghost gun — assembled from parts with no serial number — with a 30-round clip.
Moralez was booked into Lompoc Police Department Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm with a gang enhancement.
LOMPOC
Small private plane makes emergency landing at Riverbend Park
A Paso Robles pilot was forced to make an emergency landing Wednesday afternoon at Riverbend Park in Lompoc when his plane’s engine stalled, according to city officials.
No injuries were sustained to the pilot or bystanders, officials said.
According to reports, the licensed commercial pilot had been flying a single-engine 1969 Cessna 172K, approximately 6 miles east of Lompoc at 2,000 feet, when the aircraft engine stalled for undetermined reasons, presumably due to wet weather.
The pilot attempted to glide toward the airport, according to Sgt. Bryan Dillard of the Lompoc Police Department, but was unable to reach the marker. Instead, the pilot circled back and landed safely at River Bend Bike Park, Dillard said.
Emergency responders were notified of the incident at 2:14 p.m., 30 minutes after the plane had landed, according to Dillard.
Lompoc City Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Terrones said the landing was soft and controlled.
The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified of the incident, officials said.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Pacific Surfliner service suspended north of Goleta
Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service between San Luis Obispo and Goleta has been suspended until Aug. 23 so a bridge can be replaced and several railroad switches can be upgraded, a spokesman for the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency.
However, bus connections will be available for southbound trains 768 and 796 and northbound trains 763 and 785, the LOSSAN Agency spokesman said.
The Coast Starlight passenger trains also will not operate along that corridor during the same time period.
To maintain service south of Goleta, a single Pacific Surfliner train will have a nightly layover at a temporary location in Santa Barbara, the spokesman said.
“We understand and regret these closures cause a short-term inconvenience to our passengers and the neighboring communities,” said Donna DeMartino, managing director for LOSSAN Agency. “When these improvements are complete, they will allow for faster, safer, more efficient and even expanded service on the north end of our corridor.”
LOSSAN is funding the improvements being implemented by Union Pacific Railroad that include replacement of the Narlon Bridge located on Vandenberg Space Force Base.
Stretching 720 feet across San Antonio Creek, the 125-year-old steel trestle bridge needs to be completely replaced, the spokesman said.
Railroad switches at several locations will be modernized from the currently hand-operated type, which is expected to improve Pacific Surfliner efficiency.
For more information, visit www.pacificsurfliner.com.
LOMPOC
Animal Shelter hosting 'No Woof' animal adoption event
Santa Barbara County Animal Services is holding a “No Woof” animal adoption and microchip event Saturday at the Lompoc Animal Shelter, 1501 W. Central Ave.
The adoption event represents the first in town since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the announcement.
“While we’ve continued to provide all other services throughout the pandemic, such as responding to injured stray animals in need and helping reunite owners with their lost pets, we are thrilled to finally have the chance to provide adoption opportunities locally," said Angela Yates, Animal Services director.
The special event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will feature “non-barking” adoptables, including cats, kittens, rabbits, guinea pigs and possibly poultry.
All animals will be available for adoption at half the regular fee.
Adoptable cats, kittens and rabbits will be vaccinated, spayed/neutered and microchipped prior to going to their new forever home, a county spokeswoman said, adding that community members can bring their own cats and rabbits to the event for free microchipping.
Microchipping for rabbits is provided by partners, Bunnies Urgently Needing Assistance (BUNS).
In addition, all pet dogs will be eligible for free microchipping, the spokeswoman said.