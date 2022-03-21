LOS ALAMOS
Driver ejected, killed after vehicle overturns along Hwy 101 embankment
A male driver was killed Friday after he was ejected from his vehicle as it overturned along a Highway 101 embankment, just north of Los Alamos.
The incident occurred at about 8:30 p.m., when a vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 101, just north of Palmer Road, went up an embankment and and overturned, according to Mike Eliason, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.
The driver, who was not identified, died at the scene, according to Eliason.
Traffic restrictions were in place for a brief amount of time due to the collision.
Eliason said that due to the speed of the vehicle, there was a large debris field along the highway.
The incident remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Nipomo man sentenced to 32 years to life in prison for burglary, sexual assault charges
A Nipomo man was sentenced to 32 years to life in state prison after he was convicted of sexual assault and burglary charges following a jury trial in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.
Judge Craig Van Rooyen on Monday sentenced Kammeron Isaac Anderson, 26, after a jury convicted him on charges of residential burglary with intent to commit rape and two counts of assault with intent to commit rape stemming from several incidents in 2021, according to District Attorney Dan Dow.
Anderson was convicted of the charges, which also included petty theft, on Dec. 16, 2021, following a trial that lasted nearly three weeks.
"This sexual predator's appropriately tough sentence of 32 years to life in prison serves to punish his violent behavior and to protect other innocent individuals from any future predatory behavior," Dow said.
Dow said the jury heard testimony from three victims in three separate incidents in 2021 and a victim from a 2018 incident in which Anderson received a sexual battery conviction.
The first 2021 incident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Jan. 10, when a sleeping couple woke to find Anderson in their bedroom wearing only underwear. Anderson grabbed his clothing and fled the scene, according to Dow.
Two additional incidents occurred between 3:30 and 5:30 a.m. on Jan 22, 2021, when Anderson attempted to restrain two women after entering their residences, but fled the scene once confronted by other occupants inside the home.
Anderson was arrested the next day at a residence where he previously stole a package, according to Dow.
In a separate hearing, Dow said Van Rooyen determined that Anderson had a previous "strike" from a serious felony conviction in 2018, which doubled his prison time in this case.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Vitalant testing donations for COVID-19 antibodies
People who donate blood through can now learn if they have SARS-CoV-2 antibodies and find out if their plasma can be used to help COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems.
For a limited time, all donations will be tested and results will be available in donors’ online accounts about two weeks later, a Vitalant spokesman said.
Vitalant can produce convalescent plasma from donations that test sufficiently high for COVID-19 antibodies, while red blood cells and other blood components may help trauma victims, cancer patients and others with serious health conditions.
The antibodies in convalescent plasma can give COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems an extra boost to help fight the disease, the spokesman said.
Donating blood has the added benefit of a mini-physical and full panel of tests each donor receives, which include pulse, blood pressure, hemoglobin and cholesterol checks that can be tracked with each visit in a donor’s secure and confidential online account.
Vitalant has four donation centers along the Central Coast and will collect donations at a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 28, at Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream, 1425 19th Ave., in Oceano.
The Vikings of Solvang also will sponsor a Vitalant blood drive from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building, 1745 Mission Drive.
For more information and to schedule a donation appointment, visit vitalant.org or call toll-free 877-258-4825.