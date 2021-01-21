LOMPOC
Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after vehicle plunges over side of Harris Grade Road
A driver was injured and later arrested on suspicion of DUI after his vehicle went over the side of Harris Grade Road and plunged at least 200 feet before landing on its side, according to a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.
The incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. in the 3600 block of Harris Grade Road, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Upon arrival, fire crews located a 2005 Volkswagen that had plunged over the side of the road and landed on its passenger side. The vehicle's driver, identified as 37-year-old Justin Philley of Lompoc, sustained moderate injuries.
Philley was driving southbound on Harris Grade Road when, for unknown reasons, he made an unsafe turning movement that took his vehicle off the road and down a steep embankment, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Conditions made it difficult for crews to initially access the vehicle, but they found a way to gain access from below and, after a lengthy process due to the vehicle's position, extricated Philley.
A Santa Barbara County Fire battalion commander, two engine companies, an American Medical Response ambulance, sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol units responded to the scene.
Once extricated, Philley was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and taken to Marian Regional Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.
LOMPOC
Police investigate 2 shootings, including 1 that killed 46-year-old man
Lompoc Police are investigating two shootings, including one that left a man dead in a homeless encampment near the Santa Ynez River on Wednesday.
The first incident occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. when police received numerous reports of a shooting victim in the encampment area above the riverbed in the 1800 block of North H Street, according to Sgt. Vincent Magallon.
Upon arrival, officers located a 46-year-old male victim, who has not been identified, with multiple gunshot wounds.
Attempts to treat the man were not successful and he died at the scene, according to Magallon.
A male on a bicycle was seen leaving the area shortly after the shooting. Lompoc Police and Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies searched for the person of interest, but he was not located, according to Magallon, who added that the reason for the shooting is unknown but does not appear gang-related.
Anyone in the area at the time of the shooting with personal dashboard cameras or residential surveillance cameras is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
The second shooting incident occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, when police responded to reports of shots fired in the 700 block of West Laurel Avenue, according to Sgt. Sergio Arias.
When officers arrived on scene, they located evidence of a shooting and a 12-year-old juvenile male who sustained a gunshot wound.
It's not known if the shooting is gang-related, although police believe the victim was not the intended target of the shooting, according to Arias.
The male juvenile was airlifted to a local trauma center, where he is listed in stable condition.