SANTA MARIA
District officials continue to investigate alleged sexual misconduct at Righetti High
The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District is working with legal counsel and law enforcement as it continues to investigate an incident of alleged sexual misconduct between two Righetti High School staff members.
The incident, which reportedly occurred on Jan. 31, was witnessed by some Righetti cheerleaders after their practice.
While law enforcement has been in communication with district officials, "no criminal investigation is underway at this time," said Raquel Zick, sheriff's spokeswoman.
Superintendent Antonio Garcia sent an email Friday to all district students and staff to communicate that the investigation is moving forward but stated that he could not provide further details as "this is a personnel matter."
District spokesman Kenny Klein declined to comment on reports that one of the staff members may have resigned. He previously confirmed that both employees were on administrative leave.
After the incident, district officials reached out to the parents of cheer team members, noting that their students may be asked to answer questions as part of the investigation.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
SB Foundation sets info session on grants
The Santa Barbara Foundation has released its updated community grants list and 2022 deadlines for applying and will present an information session to explain the program and procedures.
The foundation has provided annual grants to nonprofit organizations working in safety-net areas to support vulnerable populations and working families.
Rubayi Estes, vice president of programs for the foundation, said program changes have been made to address the needs of the nonprofit organizations that serve the community.
Nonprofit groups interested in applying for funding in the Community Grant Program can join the virtual information session set for 9 a.m. Thursday, a foundation spokesman said.
The session will cover the program areas of behavioral health and health care, food, shelter and safety and the recently added conservation, environment and public trails grants, among others.
Participants will have a chance to talk with foundation staff and ask questions about the programs at-large, the spokesman said.
A recording of the session will be posted afterward on the foundation website for those who can’t attend.
To register for the information session, go to SBFoundation.org/sbf-event/2022-community-info-session.
For more information about the Santa Barbara Foundations Community Grants, visit SBFoundation.org/nonprofits.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Buellton Wine & Chili Fest returns to Flying Flags RV Resort
The annual Wine & Chili Festival will return to Flying Flags RV Resort in Buellton on Sunday, March 20, showcasing a lineup of wineries, breweries and spirits, as well as retail vendors, live music and food trucks.
The one-day event will run from 12 to 4:30 p.m. and feature a community salsa and chili cook-off competition.
The family-friendly festival will feature live music by entertainment by Paradise Kings and DJ FIU. Additional details on entertainment are forthcoming.
Hot Chili tickets for attendees 21 years and up are $55 and include a souvenir wine glass, unlimited wine, craft beer and spirit tasting. For guests 13 to 20 years old, the Mild Chili ticket is $20 with no alcohol.
Tickets at the door will be $65 for general admission Hot Chili tickets, and $25 for Mild Chili tickets for guests under 21. No exceptions will be made.
Event tickets and ride safe transportation tickets from Santa Barbara, Goleta, Santa Maria and Lompoc, all can be purchased online at www.BuelltonWineandChiliFestival.com or by calling the Buellton Chamber of Commerce at 805-688-7829.
No walkup transportation tickets will be sold at bus departures.