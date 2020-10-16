County Lines: Detroit man arrested after police pursuit, attempted Guadalupe bank robbery

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Detroit man arrested after police pursuit, attempted Guadalupe bank robbery
A Detroit man was arrested near Vandenberg Air Force Base after a police pursuit and an attempted robbery at Mechanics Bank in Guadalupe on Thursday.
The incident began shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Guadalupe Street after a man, identified as 19-year-old Maurice Pilgrim, entered the bank wearing a white mask and handed the teller a note demanding money, according to Guadalupe Police Chief Michael Cash.
The teller handed the note back but didn't give Pilgrim any money.
Pilgrim did not appear to have a weapon and no injuries were reported, according to Cash.
Pilgrim fled the scene in a silver Ford sedan, which was reported driving recklessly earlier in the day, according to Zick. The sedan also had been reported stolen out of Lompoc and possibly related to a robbery there.
Anticipating a possible route of travel for Pilgrim, sheriff's deputies located him in the sedan less than 10 minutes later following an incident in the area of Highway 1 and Casmalia Road, and a pursuit ensued in the direction of the base.
California Highway Patrol units and a County Air Support unit responded to assist with the pursuit, which exceeded 100 mph, according to Zick.
Police pursued Pilgrim, who entered base property, drove over a curb and into a landscape area in front of the visitor's center before ditching his car and fleeing on foot.
Deputies apprehended Pilgrim less than a minute later, according to Zick.
Pilgrim was booked into Lompoc Jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and evading.
The Lompoc and Guadalupe police departments will conduct follow-up investigations for related crimes in each of their jurisdictions, according to Zick.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Santa Maria man arrested on suspicion of selling cannabis products without a license
A Santa Maria man accused of selling cannabis products without a license was arrested Wednesday by Santa Barbara County sheriff's detectives.
Detectives with the Special Investigations Bureau and Cannabis Compliance Team conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Christian Sandez at about 4 p.m. near the intersection of McClelland Street and Donovan Road, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
A search of Sandez's vehicle was conducted and detectives allegedly located a large amount of packaged cannabis-infused candy, processed cannabis flower, concentrated cannabis and vape products, which he intended to sell.
Sandez, who is on parole and a registered sex offender, does not hold a state retail or sales license, according to Zick.
Sandez was arrested for possession of marijuana for sale with a prior felony and was booked into the Main Jail, where he is being held without bail for an alleged parole violation.
Sheriff's officials remind parents to check and monitor all of their children's candy as Halloween approaches.
"These cannabis-infused products are intentionally packaged to resemble normal candy and can easily be mistaken," Zick said.
GOLETA
Lompoc man arrested on suspicion of assault-related charges after fight
A Lompoc man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of assault-related charges stemming from fight that occurred in Goleta last month.
Jordan Parker, 22, was arrested after Santa Barbara County sheriff's detectives served a search and arrest warrant in the 400 block of West North Avenue in Lompoc, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Sheriff's deputies, fire personnel and medics responded to a 911 call of victims who were injured during a large fight reported at 12:45 a.m. Sept. 28 in the 2000 block of North San Marcos Drive in Goleta.
Upon arriving on scene, deputies learned the home was a vacation rental and that the two victims were attacked with a weapon during the fight, according to Zick.
The two victims were transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital, where they are expected to recover.
Police did not release information on the type of weapon used, although a firearm was not used, according to Zick, who added details of the fight are being withheld due to an ongoing investigation.
Parker was booked into the Main Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was since released on $65,000 bail.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Division at 805-681-4150. Anonymous callers can contact the sheriff's tip line at 805-681-4171 or online at sbsheriff.org.
SANTA MARIA
Library to host 'Stop the Bleed' presentation
Community members will have the chance to gain skills in basic injury response at a Saturday virtual presentation of "Stop the Bleed," hosted by the Santa Maria Public Library and Safety Consulting Services.
The presentation will take place over Zoom at 3 p.m. Saturday and be led by retired firefighter and EMT Scott Hunter, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Hunter will present basic methods for controlling major bleeding as a result of trauma, such as applying tourniquets and direct pressure and using wound packing, van de Kamp said.
Those interested in watching the video presentation must provide their name and phone number by emailing jgaytan@cityofsantamaria.org or by calling the library at 805-925-0994.
