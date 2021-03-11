SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Detectives investigate homicide on Foxen Canyon Road
The suspicious death of a man that was reported following an alleged traffic incident on Foxen Canyon Road has been upgraded to a homicide investigation, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman on Wednesday.
After receiving a report of a vehicle crash in the 6200 block of Foxen Canyon Road shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders discovered a deceased male, who has not been identified, inside the car, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
Responders also determined the vehicle had not been involved in a collision, she said.
Information about how the man was killed, possible suspects and whether a public safety threat exists was not provided.
Deputies took over the investigation and requested assistance from detectives, Zick added.
Following the incident, the intersection of Zaca Station Road and Foxen Canyon Road remained closed for at least 12 hours before it reopened the next morning, on Monday.
Detectives ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Sheriff's Office at 805-681-4171 to leave an anonymous tip by phone. Tips also can be submitted online at www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Guadalupe woman killed in rollover collision north of Gaviota Tunnel
A 21-year-old female from Guadalupe died Wednesday after her vehicle went over the side of Highway 101 and collided with a tree north of the Gaviota Tunnel, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision occurred around 6:45 a.m. when the woman, who has not been identified, was driving a 2007 Lexus southbound at an undetermined rate of speed along Highway 101, according to CHP Officer Keith Rogers.
For unknown reasons, the woman allowed her vehicle to travel to the right and off Highway 101, just north of Highway 1 at the bottom of Nojoqui Summit, onto the shoulder and down a dirt embankment before colliding with a tree.
California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara County Fire Department and American Medical response officials responded to the scene.
The woman, who was the vehicle's only occupant, died in the collision and required heavy extrication, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, according to Rogers, who added the driver was wearing safety equipment at the time of the crash. The cause remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the CHP Buellton Office at 805-688-5551.
SANTA MARIA
Detectives investigate suspicious death on West Street
Santa Maria Police detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a man Tuesday at a residence in the 400 block of West Street.
Police and fire officials responded to a report of an adult male, who was not identified, suffering from an unknown type of injury shortly before 8:30 p.m., according to Lt. Terry Flaa.
Upon arrival, emergency responders located the man who had sustained unspecified visible trauma. Despite lifesaving injuries, the man died from his injuries.
The death has been ruled suspicious and the investigation is continuing, according to Flaa, who said additional information will be shared as it becomes available.
Detectives are asking for residents in the surrounding area to check surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277, or the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.