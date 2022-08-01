SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Deputies ID suspects in theft of pride flags
Two suspects have been identified in the theft of gay pride flags in Los Olivos and Ballard, one of which was burned in an event captured on video and posted on social media, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.
Although the names of the two adults have not been released publicly, the case has been referred to the District Attorney’s Office with a request to have charges filed for petty theft and committing a hate crime.
On Thursday, deputies initially investigated the report of a pride flag stolen in the 2900 block of Nojoqui Avenue in Los Olivos and spent several days collecting physical evidence, interviewing victims and witnesses and tracking down the source of the social media video, sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.
As a result, they identified two “young adult” suspects who allegedly admitted stealing a second pride flag in Ballard and burning one of them in the video they shared on social media, Zick said.
She said the Sheriff’s Office takes the offenses seriously, and deputies have been in communication with the involved parties as well as community leaders who voiced concerns about the incidents.
LOMPOC
Police cruise and car show slated for Aug. 5, 6
The 18th annual Lompoc Police cruise will make its return from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, during Public Safety Night — the second-to-last Old Town Market celebration of the summer.
Starting at the Civic Center Plaza on C Street, a parade of motorcycles, cars and trucks, and bikes will cruise back and forth down stretches of Ocean Avenue.
The following day on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., locals can get a close-up view of a wide range of unusual — and, in some cases, unique — vehicles as part of the annual car show at Ryon Park.
A Best in Show winner will be named and featured on the event poster and T-shirts for the 2023 version.
This year's T-shirts feature 2019 Best in Show trophy winner Drew Martin’s monster IHC pickup truck. T-shirts can be purchased for $18.
The Lompoc Police Car Show is hosted by the Lompoc Police Foundation and the Lompoc Police Officers Association.
Proceeds will assist the Lompoc Police Department to promote and fund programs that are not fully paid for by the city's General Fund, according to organizers.
To register for the car show, visit lompocpolicefoundation.org/event-registration/.
LOMPOC
Chamber committee raising funds for sign restoration project
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Committee in partnership with local muralist Ann Thompson is seeking to raise $6,000 for the restoration of a Santa Rita Wine sign located at the southern entrance of Lompoc.
The sign's design celebrates the local wine industry and the city's connection to the Santa Rita Hills wine region that borders the valley.
Funds raised for the Gateway to the Santa Rita Wine Sign Restoration campaign will cover the cost of supplies, artist fees and future maintenance, as well as assist the volunteer-based EDC committee to achieve their goal to further beautify the city, a chamber spokeswoman said.
EDC committee members believe that city beautification is significant in helping to make Lompoc visually desirable, not only to community members but visitors, the spokeswoman said. She noted that beautification also brings uniqueness to "underperforming areas."
Once the mural project is completed, the committee will kick off another round of fundraising for a second restoration project — a sign at the defunct drive-in located at the north entrance of Lompoc.
To donate to the Santa Rita Wine sign project, checks annotated with “Santa Rita Wine Sign” can be made payable to: Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce Community Development Foundation and mailed to P.O. Box 626, Lompoc, CA 93438.